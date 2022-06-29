All things considered, it was a pretty good 2022 season for the Columbia City High School baseball team.
The Eagles finished 14-12 (2-5 NE8) and advanced to the semifinals of the Huntington North Sectional, defeating Fort Wayne North Side, 11-4 in the opener before falling to Homestead, 4-0.
Columbia City Coach Robert Bell said the Eagles fell a tad short of their preseason goals, but the future looks bright.
“Our 2022 season was one that carried a lot of hope into the season as we had a very experienced and talented group returning with a lot of varsity experience. They had set their sights on winning the first sectional in a long time,” Bell said.
This was the program's first winning season since the 16-10 campaign in 2013, Bell said. “It is also the fourth consecutive season that our guys have improved their record from the season before (last year we finished 11-17).
The Eagles finished in seventh place in the NE8 with a 2-5 mark, and were competitive in every game, Bell said. “We just need to take that next step to get over the hump...we're close but just need a little more of a boost.”
The 2022 season isn’t quite over for one of the Eagle seniors: Catcher Sam Gladd was named to the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association North All-Star Team.
Three nine-inning games will be played in the IHSBCA All-Star Series this weekend at Indiana Wesleyan's baseball field, two on Saturday starting with game one at noon and a single wood bat game Sunday at 1 p.m. where the players will be wearing their high school uniforms. The players will be introduced with their high school coaches Saturday at 11:35 a.m.
The North-South All-Star banquet was held Friday night at the Roseburg Event Center in Marion after both teams got a workout and a team picture in the afternoon. Statewide awards were slated to be handed out at the banquet, including Indiana Baseball Player of the Year.
Eagle players were honored for their efforts both on and off the field as the 2022 season came to a close. The awards are
“We had four guys named to the All-Conference team. Sam Gladd and Brady Schroeder were both first team honorees at Catcher and Corner Infield respectively,” Bell said.
Brock Dailey and Adin Miller were both Second Team Honorees as Middle Infield and Pitcher.
In addition, Landyn Iden was honored by being selected as a Junior All-Star and was scheduled to play in the IHSBCA Futures game this past Wednesday, June 22, after showcasing his skills and talents with some of the best underclassmen around the state in the morning.
Gladd was also named Academic All-State.
Sam Gladd and Brock Dailey were both honored as All-State Nominees and and Bell said the Eagles should find out those results by the middle of July.
The Eagles will lose a big chunk of their 2022 team to graduation, Bell said: Nine seniors.
“We do lose almost our entire starting infield as we lose Dalen Johnson who started at third, Julian Osselaer-Short Stop, Brock Dailey-Second Base, and Sam Gladd-Catcher. We also lose our primary back-up to the middle infield positions in Christopher Butler. We also lose our starting Right Fielder-Brady Bell, and his primary backup Trevor Lickey and all but one of our starting pitchers this season in Chris Bartol, Adin Miller, Bell, Osselaer, and Johnson,” Bell said.
Columbia City’s pitching staff looks to be impacted the most, losing 141 of 166.1 innings pitched in 2022.
“That will be our biggest challenge moving forward. Honestly however, this is the exact position we were in when this group of seniors were sophomores and they were going to have to start varsity as sophomores and look what they have developed into,” Bell said. “I would venture to say that the group behind them may be more talented from top to bottom, at this point in their careers as that group of seniors were moving into their sophomore year.”
Taking a brief look ahead to 2023, Bell likes what he sees.
“Looking at the talent and work ethic of these younger guys this past off-season and their potential to improve, combined with the talented returning players, we could surprise some people as almost everyone is expecting us to be way down in the middle of a rebuilding year,” Bell said.
“Our guys will have to put in the work, and I'm confident they will, but if they do we could take that next step necessary in in building a program as we go from rebuilding after such a talented group, to simply Reloading, and that is the exciting part of where our program is at right now.“
