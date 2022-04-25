COLUMBIA CITY – The Columbia City baseball team got a hard-fought 5-4 nonconference win on the road at Concordia Lutheran Thursday night, April 21.
How hard-fought was it? The Eagles (4-2) got out to an early 4-0 advantage with a run in the second inning, two in the third and one in the fourth, then saw the Cadets chip away with two in the fifth and one in the bottom of the seventh.
The Cadets had the bases loaded with the tying run at third and the winning run on second when Columbia City starting pitcher Chris Bartol got a game-ending strikeout.
It was the perfect end to a gritty performance from the Eagle senior hurler, who threw 105 pitches on the night.
It was a few more than Columbia City coach Rob Bell wanted to see Bartol throw.
“We wanted to see him throw about 85,” Bell said. “But he was dealing.”
Bartol has some into his own as his final season kicks into gear, Bell said. “He’s been coming along every year for us. That shows how much he’s grown.”
Bartol said the key to closing things out in the pressure-cooker seventh inning was hitting his spots and getting support from the guys behind him.
“I didn’t want to let my teammates down,” Bartol said.
Bartol struck out seven and walked just three.
The Eagles pounded out nine hits on the night. Eli Platt led the way, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Landyn Iden was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Thursday night’s win was a big step forward for the Eagles, Bell said. “We’ve been talking about making the play to take the next step. To be a championship team, which is our goal, we have to see the moment and then seize the moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.