KENDALLVILLE – The Columbia City High School football team keeps getting better as the 2022 season enters the home stretch,
Last Friday night at East Noble, the Eagles exploded for 35 first-half points en route to a 42-19 win over the Knights. With the win, Columbia City improved to 6-1 overall (5-1 NE8). The Eagles also remained on a collision course with Norwell, which defeated DeKalb, 62-14 last Friday night to remain perfect on the 2022 season at 7-0 (5-0).
Columbia City exploded for 327 first-half yards as the Eagles built a 35-7 first-half lead. That included the first 21 points of the night.
Getting out to the big early lead set the tone for the night, according to Columbia City head coach Brett Fox.
“We were able to sit on that lead and kind of control the tempo,” Fox said. “I’m proud of the guys.”
East Noble got on the board finally at the 3:03 mark of the second quarter on a 26-yard Dylan Krehl TD run.
Columbia City got the seven right back on the ensuing drive, getting a 44-yard TD pass from Colton Pieper to Stratton Fuller. Fuller got a pick on the Knights’ next possession and the Eagles cashed in right before the half on a Pieper-Peyton Shearer TD pass. The Eagles led 35-7 at intermission and added one score in the second half.
East Noble made a run to start the third, getting a 14-yard Reinbold TD run to cut the Columbia City lead to 35-13. But as quickly as the door appeared to be cracked open, the Eagles slammed it shut again, this time on a 3-yard Justice Goree run.
The Eagles amassed 442 total yards on the night – 247 of those on the ground. Goree led the Eagle ground attack with 138 yards on 29 carries and two TD.
Pieper was 8-of-19 for 181 yards and two TDs. He had the 32-yard strike to Shearer and the 44-yard pass to Fuller.
Fuller ended the night with six catches for 137 yards and the one TD.
East Noble had 343 yards of offense on the night, with 183 of those on the ground. Reinbold had the second of the Knights’ three TDs, and Alex Brennan had the third Knight score.
East Noble travels to New Haven next Friday night. Columbia City hosts Leo.
The Eagles travel to Norwell Friday night, Oct. 14 in a game that could be for the NE8 title. Norwell travels to Huntington North this Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.