COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Eagles rolled over an improved Huntington North football team 41-0 on Friday evening at Columbia City High School.
The Eagles remained a perfect 8-0 against the Vikings since the formation of the Northeast Eight Conference in 2015.
Columbia City won the toss and deferred to Huntington North, but the visitors would quickly go three and out punting the ball back to the Eagles.
The Eagle’s ran nine plays, marching down to the Viking 27-yard line and forced into a fourth down situation, but Colton Pieper’s pass fell incomplete to Ethan Sievers and the Vikings tool over on downs.
The Vikings started their drive with a 15-yard scamper by Noah Wagner, but the drive fizzled from there only gaining four more yards and punting again.
The Eagles again were productive, moving quickly down the field into Viking territory but a fumble by Justice Goree at the end of a big run stifled the home team.
The stout Eagle defense held the Vikings who went three and out. On the snap on the punt, however, two hopped to punter Luke Teusch who corralled the ball but then misfired on the kick and after a scramble the Eagles recovered.
From there the Eagles would punch it in three plays with Pieper throwing six yards to Stratton Fuller for the touchdown at the 10:16 mark of the first quarter. Landon Urban added the point-after and Columbia City led 7-0.
Huntington North ran eight plays on its next possession before stalling their own 45-yard line, and punted again near the end of the first quarter. The Vikings downed the ball at the Eagle two-yard line and the score was 7-0 in favor of the Eagles after one quarter.
Columbia City then went on a time consuming eight-minute, 12 play, 98-yard drive that ended when James Getts raced around the corner on a sweep 21 yards and a touchdown. Urban’s kick was good, and the Eagles were up 14-0.
The Eagle defense continued to stymie the Viking offense as they punted again after going three and out. After starting at the four-yard line, the Eagles marched down the field on another time-consuming drive, mixing the running and passing game and that led to a Pieper pass to Fuller from five yards out for the second touchdown for the combination.
The Urban kick was good and that made the score 21-0 at the intermission.
Columbia City received the second half kickoff and progressed all the way to the Viking eight-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs.
Huntington North would go on their most productive drive of the game, running 14 plays and invading Eagle territory for the first time in the game. The Vikings made it all the way to the Eagle 30-yard line but turned it over on downs.
The home team then went 70 yards in five plays when Justice Goree rumbled four yards and a touchdown. The Urban kick was good, and the score was 28-0
The next Huntington North drive stalled after running six plays as the third quarter ended.
The Vikings started the fourth quarter punting the ball to the Eagles and they took just over three minutes on five plays. Pieper passed for 59 yards to Shearer and the touchdown. Urban’s kick was good making the score 35-0.
The Vikings went three and out yet again and punted to the Eagles.
From there Columbia City had taken the starters out but that did not stop the Eagles from scoring again at end of the game on a 35-yard run down the sideline for the last score of the night. There was no extra point attempt as time was allowed to expire with the running clock rule and the final score was 41-0.
“That is a really good team and we just played well. Coach Clark had a whale of a game plan defensively, our guys stuck to it, and they were frustrated. We played more guys as a result of that,” Coach Brett Fox said.
He continued, “We had a 95-yard touchdown drive and a 98-yard drive and that breaks the will of your opponent and our defense just continued to frustrate them.”
“Number 19 (Noah Wagner) is the conference’s leading rusher and he ended up with 35 yards. The number four rusher in the conference is number 28 (Luke Teusch) and he ends up with 36 yards. So, one heck of a job defensively for our guys,” concluded Fox.
Statistically for the game Columbia City piled up 611 yards of offense running 75 plays while Huntington North had 128 yards of total offense on 46 plays.
The Eagles carried the ball 58 times for 404 yards and the Vikings had 110 yards on 34 attempts.
Through the air the Eagles were 12 of 17 for 207 yards while Huntington North was 2 of 12 for 18 yards.
James Getts led the Eagle rushing attack carrying 13 times for 160 yards and Landon Fazio carried 6 times for 61 yards. The Vikings were led by Luke Teusch who carried 13 times for 36 yards.
With the win Columbia City improves to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the NE8 and Huntington North falls to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the NE8.
Columbia City will travel to Dekalb Friday while Huntington North will host Bellmont.
