Eagles fall on the road to Delta David Vantress Aug 31, 2022 DELTA – The Columbia City High School football team dropped a close 21-14 decision on the road at Delta last Friday night.Columbia City dropped to 1-1 on the young 2022 season with the loss.The Eagles trailed 14-7 at halftime.Colten Pieper was 8-of-17 for 89 yards. Justice Goree had 3 carries for 157 yards and a TD. Josh Arntz gad 10 carries for 50 yards. Arntz added 10 tackles as well.The Eagles had just one penalty for five yards.The Eagles open NE8 play this Friday night at home against Bellmont.
