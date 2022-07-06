Eagles’ Gladd named to All-State squad David Vantress Jul 6, 2022 Jul 6, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Columbia City’s Sam Gladd digs in at the plate during the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion June 26. David Vantress Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The postseason honors just keep coming for former Columbia City baseball standout Sam Gladd.Last week, the 2022 Eagle graduate played for the North squad in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star game.The two squads split a twinbill on Saturday, June 25, with the North taking the first game, 10-6 and the South winning the nightcap, 16-8.The South edged the North, 4-3 in Sunday’s series finale, a wood-bat game. Gladd had a solo homer to put the North up 1-0 in the second game on Saturday, and later clubbed a double in the contest.This past weekend, Gladd was named to the IHSBCA Class 4A All-State first team as a catcher. He was the only area player to make the first team.Several other area players were named honorable mention, including East Noble’s Brayden Risedorph and Northridge’s Gavin Collins.Gladd will be playing at the next level at Taylor University. He’ll finish up his travel baseball career this summer before reporting to college in mid-August. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sam Gladd Squad Baseball Sport Eagle Solo Homer North Graduate Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Post & Mail E-edition The Post & Mail Jul 6, 2022 Popular Content Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBenedict takes on role as director of Whitko Career AcademyMore Than 2,000 openings at Rep. Jim Banks Job FairWhitley County softball trio compete in North/South All-Star ClassicLocal youth earn 4-H scholarship awardsWiFi free to public in parts of Columbia CityWell child visits provide full picture of children's healthEagles Theatre to Present Free Movie MondaysFort Wayne Post welcomes newly appointed trooperIndiana State Fair adds headliner to concert lineup Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
