Columbia City’s Sam Gladd digs in at the plate during the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion June 26.

 David Vantress

The postseason honors just keep coming for former Columbia City baseball standout Sam Gladd.

Last week, the 2022 Eagle graduate played for the North squad in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star game.

The two squads split a twinbill on Saturday, June 25, with the North taking the first game, 10-6 and the South winning the nightcap, 16-8.

The South edged the North, 4-3 in Sunday’s series finale, a wood-bat game.

Gladd had a solo homer to put the North up 1-0 in the second game on Saturday, and later clubbed a double in the contest.

This past weekend, Gladd was named to the IHSBCA Class 4A All-State first team as a catcher. He was the only area player to make the first team.

Several other area players were named honorable mention, including East Noble’s Brayden Risedorph and Northridge’s Gavin Collins.

Gladd will be playing at the next level at Taylor University. He’ll finish up his travel baseball career this summer before reporting to college in mid-August.

