COLUMBIA CITY – It was a pretty special season for the Columbia City High School football team in 2022.
The Eagles finished 11-2, won their first ever NE8 championship, then followed that up by winning the Class 4A Sectional 19 title before bowing out with a 42-13 loss to Kokomo in the regional finals Nov. 18.
Columbia City head coach Brett Fox, his staff and players took time last week to gather for their annual awards banquet.
And on Wednesday of last week, they gathered with the Columbia City cheerleaders for one last team photo. This one will go into the trophy case with the aforementioned NE8 and sectional hardware.
A big group of 22 senior players combined with three senior managers makes for a lot of shoes to fill next season, Fox said.
Fox said this year’s team created some amazing memories. The Eagles also connected late in the season with the 1993 squad, the last Columbia City team to win a sectional crown before this year.
“It was a fun ride,” Fox said. “With some memories that will last forever…Being able to take that picture today, that will be up on the wall forever. You don’t get to do this every year.”
Fox said the main thing he’ll take away from this senior group is its unselfishness.
“They were a lot of fun to be around,” Fox said.
The 2022 senior group will graduate with the most wins in school history over a three-year period– 22. They’ll also hold – temporarily, Fox and his staff hope — the school record for most wins in a season with this year’s 11. And they set a new mark for most points in a season in 2022 with 451.
In other words, they set a pretty high bar for future Eagle squads.
“They’re a great group that stuck together,” Fox said.
Interestingly, Fox said this senior group was around .500 in middle school. “They really bought in and did the things they needed to do once they got to the high school level,” Fox added.
Now that the offseason has arrived, some of the Eagles have moved on to other sports. Fox said the football team has the rest of the year off, but will begin offseason workouts in January, especially weightlifting and conditioning. The eighth graders who will be freshmen in 2023-24 will join the mix and get their first taste of Indiana high school football.
Fox said he and his staff try to strike a healthy balance in their offseason program with whatever else his guys have going on. “We encourage our guys to play other sports, and be coached by other coaches,” Fox said.
Then in the summer, more organized team activities will resume, including some 11-on-11 scrimmages against area teams. These typically are less intense practices with just shoulder pads and helmets.
The Columbia City J.V. squad was 8-1 this season, while the Eagle frosh were 5-3. So the next batch of Eagles looks to be more than ready to spread its wings and forge its own story to add to the annals of Columbia City football.
