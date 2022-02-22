Eagles’ Maggard, Clifford compete at state meet David Vantress Feb 22, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Columbia City 285-pound wrestler Ian Clifford locks up with Westfield’s Mihail Platonov during an opening round match at last weekend’s IHSAA state individual wrestling tournament. David Vantress Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Columbia City wrestlers Ian Clifford and Allan Maggard competed at the IHSAA boys state individual wrestling tournament last weekend.Both Columbia City grapplers lost their opening round matches on Friday and did not advance to Saturday’s competition.At 138 pounds, Eagle junior Allan Maggard, a senior, lost his opening round match to Roncalli’s Bryce Lowery, 17-2. Maggard finished his senior season at 27-16. Lowery ended up finishing fifth.At 285 pounds, meanwhile, Ian Clifford dropped his first-round match to Westfield’s Mihail Platonov in a 4-1 decision. Clifford finished his senior campaign at 25-4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ian Clifford Allan Maggard Wrestler Sport Heavy Athletics Bryce Lowery Columbia City Tournament Meet Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Post & Mail E-edition The Post & Mail Feb 19, 2022 Popular Content Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCraft beverage, kombucha business opens in South WhitleyFormer pastor convicted of rapeMotley Crue, Def Leppard and others add Indiana show to tourWhitley County wrestlers heading to state after strong semi-state showingHappy Valley Skating Rink under new managementWhitko board recognizes employees for snow removal effortsCounty commissioners, council consider radios and consoles for dispatchFalcons right the ship, ground EaglesLocal student earns scholastic art awardWhitko recognizes February students of the month Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
