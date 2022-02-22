Clifford wrestling state

Columbia City 285-pound wrestler Ian Clifford locks up with Westfield’s Mihail Platonov during an opening round match at last weekend’s IHSAA state individual wrestling tournament.

 David Vantress

Columbia City wrestlers Ian Clifford and Allan Maggard competed at the IHSAA boys state individual wrestling tournament last weekend.

Both Columbia City grapplers lost their opening round matches on Friday and did not advance to Saturday’s competition.

At 138 pounds, Eagle junior Allan Maggard, a senior, lost his opening round match to Roncalli’s Bryce Lowery, 17-2. Maggard finished his senior season at 27-16.

Lowery ended up finishing fifth.

At 285 pounds, meanwhile, Ian Clifford dropped his first-round match to Westfield’s Mihail Platonov in a 4-1 decision. Clifford finished his senior campaign at 25-4.

