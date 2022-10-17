OSSIAN – It’s been a minute since the Columbia City High School football team has come home with conference title hardware.
Updated: October 18, 2022 @ 2:20 pm
OSSIAN – It’s been a minute since the Columbia City High School football team has come home with conference title hardware.
In 2010, the Eagles shared what was then the Northeast Hoosier Conference title with East Noble and Homestead.
If you want to find Columbia City’s last outright conference title, that would be the 1990 NHC championship.
Friday night, the Eagles won their first-ever Northeast Eight title, rallying to defeat Norwell, 25-24.
With the win, Columbia City finished the 2022 regular season 8-1 (7-0 NE8). Norwell is 8-1 (6-1).
It was a night when the Eagles seemed to find themselves behind the 8-ball all game long, but an opportunistic defense made enough plays to give the offense the chance to win the game and send Columbia City into the upcoming Class 4A sectional tournament on a roll.
The Eagles got on the scoreboard first at the 3:38 mark of the first quarter on a 25-yard Landon Urban field goal. The Knights scored the next two TDs, on a 74-yard pass from Lleyton Bailey to his younger brother Cohen Bailey and later on a 1-yard Lleyton Bailey run to surge out to a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Columbia City added another Urban field goal with 7:46 left until intermission, this one from 19 yards. The Eagles trailed the Knights 14-6 at the half.
The Eagles stopped the Knights on their first series of the second half, and then it was Ethan Sievers finding pay dirt from the 50 to cut the Norwell advantage to 14-12 with 9:38 left in the third quarter.
Norwell returned serve with 5:38 left in the third when Jon Colbert scored from the 1 to get the Knight lead to 21-12.
The Knights added their final points of the night with 2:18 left in the third on a 21-yard Austin DeLeon field goal.
The fourth quarter belonged to the Eagle defense and senior running back Josh Arntz, who had scoring runs of two and one yards, respectively.
The one-yard score came with 49 seconds left in regulation and basically iced the game for Columbia City.
On the night, Columbia City outgained Norwell, 328-268.
The Eagles will travel to Wayne Friday night, Oct. 21 to open the Class 4A sectional tournament.
(0) comments
