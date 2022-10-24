Last week, the Columbia City High School football team dug itself an early hole against Norwell and had to rally for a 25-24 win in the game’s final minute.
Late New York Yankees great Yogi Berra would have loved Friday night’s Class 4A Sectional 19 quarterfinal contest between the Eagles and Wayne.
Because, as Berra once famously said, it was a case of deja vu all over again.
Columbia City dug itself an early hole and had to rally for a 41-36 win in the game’s final minute.
But in the postseason, it’s all about surviving and advancing. How you do so doesn’t really matter.
Columbia City head coach Brett Fox said his team was able to turn things around in the second half after feeling out the Generals in the first 24 minutes and taking a breath at the break.
“We knew that we stopped ourselves in the first half,” Fox said. “I told the guys to close their eyes and have fun, because this is high school football.”
Columbia City trailed 14-7 at halftime: The Eagles had trouble getting their offense in gear in the first half, falling behind 14-0 to the Generals before clicking on a drive that culminated in a 5-yard Ethan Sievers TD.
The Generals got the ball to start the second half after winning the coin toss and deferring. Wayne struck on the first play from scrimmage, getting a 71-yard TD pass from Christian Trimble to Austin Finney to expand their lead to 20-7.
Columbia City continued its offensive awakening, needing just over a minute and a half to respond with another Sievers TD run, this one from four yards out to cut the Wayne lead to 20-14.
The Eagle defense stepped up and got a stop, and the offense got Columbia City its first lead of the night on Sievers’ third TD of the night from 14 yards out. Landon Urban’s PAT put the Eagles up 21-20 with 7:21 left in the third quarter.
Altogether, the two teams combined for five third-quarter TDs as the postseason contest morphed into a track meet.
The Columbia City defense stepped up and got another stop, and then the Eagle offense converted again, driving to a 2-yard Josh Arntz TD run with 2:54 left in the third. Columbia City led 28-20.
Lamarion Nelson answered for the Generals with 18 seconds left in the frame and Trimble added a 2-point conversion to tie the contest at 28 headed into the fateful fourth quarter.
Arntz got the Eagles back in the lead early in the fourth on his second TD of the night – this one from a yard out. The Eagles led 35-28 with 9:52 left in regulation.
Wayne had the next trip up the seesaw, going on a long drive that devoured more than eight minutes. With 1:20 remaining, Trimble connected with Deonte Williams on a 5-yard pass. A pass for two gave the Generals a 36-35 lead.
Columbia City had all three time outs left, and their punishing running game got the Eagles 79 yards in just over a minute, culminating in Arntz’s third and final TD of the night, from two yards out. A run attempt for two failed, leaving the Eagles leading 41-36 with 13 seconds left.
The Eagle defense just had to stop one Wayne play and for the second consecutive week, they had a huge win to celebrate.
On the night, the two teams combined for 995 yards in total offense to go with 77 points.
Sievers led the Eagles with 22 carries for 180 yards with three TDs. Arntz had 136 yards on 136 yards with three TDs. Justice Goree added 62 yards on five carries.
Nelson led Wayne with 180 yards on 35 carries and a pair of TDs.
Sievers said he and his teammates know that with each win, they earn the right to play one more week.
“We know we can’t get down,” Sievers said. “We have to keep executing and doing what we need to do on the field.”
The Eagles host DeKalb Friday night. The Barons defeated New Haven, 17-14 Friday night in their own Sectional 4A-19 opener.
Columbia City dominated DeKalb in the two schools’ regular season NE8 matchup, winning 42-7 in Waterloo Sept. 16.
In other Sectional 4A-19 action Friday night, East Noble eliminated Angola, 46-22; and Leo bested South Side, 26-12.
