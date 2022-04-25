Columbia City’s Brooke Lickey connects for an RBI single during the second inning of the Eagles’ 10-0 win over Bishop Luers Thursday night at Columbia City. Lickey later drove in the game-clinching run in the bottom of the fifth.
Columbia City’s Bethany Haselby delivers a pitch to the plate Thursday night against Bishop Luers. Haseby recorded a five-inning no-hitter and was a hit batsman shy of a perfect game.
David Vantress
Columbia City’s Brooke Lickey connects for an RBI single during the second inning of the Eagles’ 10-0 win over Bishop Luers Thursday night at Columbia City. Lickey later drove in the game-clinching run in the bottom of the fifth.
COLUMBIA CITY – It was a short night at the ballpark for the Columbia City High School softball team Thursday night April 21 at home, as the Eagles shut out Bishop Luers, 10-0 in a contest halted after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
With the win, Columbia City improved to a perfect 5-0 on the young 2022 season.
The Eagles jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. They added three more in the second, two in the fourth, and ended it in the bottom of the fifth when Brooke Lickey hit a bases-loaded drive off the left-field fence to plate the winning run.
It was a night to remember for Columbia City sophomore pitcher Bethany Haselby, who hurled a five-inning no hitter, facing just 16 hitters with 13 strikeouts. She was a hit batsman shy of a perfect game.
Columbia City coach Dan Weigold said Haselby’s night was a special one.
“She was spot on,” Weigold said. “We had some pretty good baserunning out there.”
The Eagles did hit too many fly balls, Weigold said. “We need to work on hitting line drives. But we did some really nice things out there today.”
For Haselby, the younger sister of Eagles senior hurler Natalie Haselby, it was a night when everything fell into place.
“All my pitches were working,” Haselby said. “I was hitting my spots, and it helps having a great catcher (Haley Webb) behind the plate.”
Next week is a busy one for the Eagles, with six days worth of games on the slate.
Columbia City hosts Bellmont to open NE8 play on Monday. The Eagles travel to Homestead on Tuesday, host Huntington North on Wednesday, are at Warsaw on Thursday, travel to Northrop on Friday, and wrap up the hectic stretch on Saturday at home against Bishop Dwenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.