COLUMBIA CITY – Most basketball teams have things to work on early in a new season, and the Columbia City girls are no exception.
Thursday night at home, the Eagles worked extensively on their full-court pressure, using it to create turnovers and get out to a big early lead over Whitley County rival Whitko, cruising to a 61-20 win in the nonconference contest.
The Eagles improved to 2-1 on the young season. Whitko fell to 1-2.
Columbia City put its stamp on this one with a 19-2 run out of the gate. The Eagles led 30-8 at halftime and 56-12 at the end of the third quarter.
Columbia City head coach Amy Shearer was able to substitute freely in the second half: the Eagle reserves saw most of the minutes after intermission.
“We wanted to come out fast, put the pressure on and get some points off turnovers,” Shearer said. “We got some of the younger kids some varsity experience.”
The Eagles were led by Kyndra Sheets with 23 points. Addison Baxter added 20.
Whitko was paced by Kloe Krieg with 12 points.
Whitko coach Justin Jordan liked his team’s effort, especially after falling behind by such a big margin so early.
“Columbia City is tough,” Jordan said. “Our girls played hard, and gave it everything they had, but Columbia City is a well-oiled machine. We’re going to keep working on playing hard and playing smart.”
