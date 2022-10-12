COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Eagles remained unbeaten in NE8 conference play with a 28-13 victory over the Leo Lions on Friday night, Oct. 7 at Columbia City High School.
Columbia City won the coin toss and deferred to the second half as Leo would start at the 20 after a touchback.
The visitors ran five plays before quarterback Kylar Decker’s pass over the middle was picked off by the Eagles’ Stratton Fuller, and he returned to the Leo 49, and the Eagles’ James Getts ran for nine yards on the first offensive play.
Next it was Justice Goree for 13 more yards. Ethan Sievers ran for four yards and Goree came up with four more yards. Then Leo was flagged for an offsides penalty moving the ball to the 13 yard-line and Getts took it in to the end zone for the first score of the game from there. Landon Urban added the point after as the Eagles went up 7-0 four minutes and 40 seconds into the first quarter.
The next Leo drive lasted only four plays before the stout Eagle defense forced them to punt, and Columbia City would get the ball at their own 23 and the Eagle running attack took off again as Goree ran for 18 and eight yards. Then it was Getts for 14 more before Arntz picked up the next 10 yards, taking the Eagles to the Lions’ 39-yard line. The Eagles were stifled from there and turned the ball over on downs. Leo’s Decker then found Brock Schott for a 16-yard pass and the first quarter ended with the home team leading 7-0.
After Leo’s Loeffler ran the ball three times, he rumbled into the end zone to finish the drive on his fourth consecutive run.
Anthony Stayer added the point after to tie the game at seven apiece one miunte and 32 seconds into the second quarter.
The Eagles engineered another long drive, getting inside Leo territory, but stalled out and Pieper punted, and the ball was downed by the Eagles at the nine-yard-line.
Leo marched down the field fueled by Loeffler’s running and he broke free for a 60-yard scamper and appeared to be on his way to the end zone, but the Eagles’ Ian Stahl from the opposite side of the field took the perfect angle to make a touchdown saving tackle. The Eagle defense held from there and the Lions tired a 32-yard field goal and missed it low left and the Eagles took over possession of the ball.
Columbia City began a methodical march with the running game taking center stage again with the combination of Arntz, Sievers and Pletcher leading the way.
With the waning seconds winding down the Eagles managed the clock well, utilizing their timeouts facing third and goal from the three yard-line where Sievers ran it in to the corner and hit the pylon for a touchdown. Urban added the point after and the Eagles went up 14-7 at halftime.
Columbia City took the second half kickoff and went on a sustained drive, once again keyed by a Getts 53-yard kickoff return giving the home team great field position at Leo’s 32-yard line. From there, Arntz ran it three times and Gett’s scored his second touchdown on the game when he found the zone from 20 yards out and Columbia City had just what they wanted, a late score to end the first half and quick score to start the third quarter. Urban added the point after and the Eagles went up 21-7 in 1:36.
The Lions would answer on their next drive, which started at their own 31. It took 12 plays to find the end zone as Decker passed to Brock Schott for 22 yards and a touchdown that took 1:25. Stayer missed the extra point this time wide left and that left the score at 21-13 in favor of the Eagles.
Columbia City came right back starting at their own 35 after a kickoff out of bounds by Leo. It took just five plays from that point and Getts ran for his third touchdown of the game, and the two-score lead was restored for the Eagles. Urban was good again on the point after and that completed the scoring on the night at 28-13.
Columbia City Head Coach Brett Fox was pleased with the big win saying he was, “just really excited for our boys and the way they responded defensively after a couple penalties that kept their (Leo’s) drives alive. We did the little things well and just getting better. They’re not satisfied and want to get better and to have an opportunity to play for a conference title against Norwell.”
When asked how big it was to score just before halftime and then scoring on the first drive in the second half, coach said, “It was absolutely huge to be able to get that special team turnover and to capitalize on that. It was huge for momentum there, huge play there by Getts with the long kickoff return. A big momentum shift there and created some separation and desperation in Leo.”
With the win Columbia City’s record improves to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the NE8 setting up a showdown for the conference title next Friday against 8-0 overall and 6-0 NE8 co leader Norwell in Ossian.
Leo with the loss drops to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the NE8 and they will host DeKalb next Friday.
The win over Leo was Columbia City’s first against Leo since the formation of the NE8 in 2015. The only win against the Lions came in 2012 when the Eagles won a home Sectional game 14-7.
Statistically for the Eagles Colton Pieper was 2 for 8 for 28 yards. James Getts rushed the ball 24 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Arntz had a reception to lead the Eagles with 19 yards.
Meanwhile Leo’s Kylar Decker threw for 81 yards and a touchdown on 11 of 20 passing. Max Loeffler carried the ball 24 times for 156 yards and a touchdown. Brock Schott had 4 receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.