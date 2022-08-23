COLUMBIA CITY – It wasn’t always pretty, but the Columbia City boys soccer team kept its 2022 season mark perfect at 3-0 with a 3-0 win over visiting Marion Tuesday night at home.
The Eagles got it done on a warm late summer night with stifling defense and just enough offense. Columbia City got first-half goals from senior forward Eli Hochstetler and senior midfielder-forward Rayne Bridges.
They added a late insurance goal in the second half on a penalty kick after Griffin Plaehn was taken down in the box. Plaehn had to find the back of the net twice after being whistled for leaving too early on the first attempt.
It was the third consecutive shutout for the Eagles to start the season: They blanked Eastbrook last Thursday, 4-0 in the 2022 season opener, and then shut out South Side on Saturday, 5-0.
It was also the 16th shutout of senior goalkeeper and co-captain Dylan Johnson’s career- a new school record.
Johnson deflected much of the credit for his new mark to his teammates. “They don’t leave me much to do,” Johnson said with a smile.
Columbia City coach Derick Rice said his team wasn’t as focused as he wanted it to be.
“Today was not our best showing,” Rice said. "We played flat and got away from the things that made us successful in our first two games. … We didn’t move the ball very well and didn’t play with much heart.”
The Eagles are coming off a 14-2-2 record and sectional championship a year ago. They return four seniors.
The Eagles open the NE8 slate Thursday night against Bellmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.