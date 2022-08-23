COLUMBIA CITY – It wasn’t always pretty, but the Columbia City boys soccer team kept its 2022 season mark perfect at 3-0 with a 3-0 win over visiting Marion Tuesday night at home.

The Eagles got it done on a warm late summer night with stifling defense and just enough offense. Columbia City got first-half goals from senior forward Eli Hochstetler and senior midfielder-forward Rayne Bridges.

