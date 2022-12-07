COLUMBIA CITY – Columbia City’s boys basketball team is off to a pretty good start so far in 2022-23: The Eagles improved to 2-1 last Friday night, Dec. 2, with a 64-46 nonconference win over visiting Canterbury.
Canterbury fell to 0-3 with the loss.
Columbia City jumped out to a quick 14-4 lead in this one and never trailed. The Eagles led 19-17 at the first stop, as Canterbury put together a run to close out the quarter.
But Columbia City was able to scratch back out to a six-point halftime lead at 32-26.
The Eagles began to pull away in the second half, leading 48-36 at the final stop.
Columbia City coach Matt Schauss said he liked his team’s grit and toughness.
“That was something we talked about after the Warsaw game,” Schauss said. “Stratton Fuller helped us set that tone tonight.”
The Eagles dropped a 67-55 decision on the road to the Tigers last Saturday night, Nov. 26.
Schauss also praised his team’s ability to turn back the Cavaliers’ early attempt to get back into the contest.
The Eagles played a five-guard lineup that helped create offensive opportunities, Schauss said.
“We’re the 6-foot-and under club,” Schauss said with a smile.
Andrew Henrick led Columbia City with 28 points. Fuller chipped in with 13.
Devon Lewis led the Cavaliers with 20 points. Taurean Brown added 13.
Columbia City was scheduled to take on Whitko County rival Churubusco in Turtletown Tuesday night. The Eagles travel to Carroll for a nonconference matchup with the Chargers Saturday night.
