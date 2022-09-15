ne8 ggolf mccammon

Columbia City’s Lindsey McCammon lines up her putt on the 18th green at Cross Creek Golf Club in Decatur during the NE8 Golf Tournament.

 David Vantress

DECATUR – The Columbia City High School girls golf team is ready for the postseason.

On Saturday at Cross Creek Golf Club, the DeKalb Barons ended Columbia City’s three-year reign over the conference, shooting a 360; Norwell was second with 363 and Columbia City third with 367

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.