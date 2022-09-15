Eagles third at NE8 tournament David Vantress Sep 15, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Columbia City’s Lindsey McCammon lines up her putt on the 18th green at Cross Creek Golf Club in Decatur during the NE8 Golf Tournament. David Vantress Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DECATUR – The Columbia City High School girls golf team is ready for the postseason.On Saturday at Cross Creek Golf Club, the DeKalb Barons ended Columbia City’s three-year reign over the conference, shooting a 360; Norwell was second with 363 and Columbia City third with 367DeKalb also won the regular-season NE8 title with a 6-1 mark. So it’s a nice double dip for the Barons and a great springboard into next week’s IHSAA sectional competition. Lillie Cone shot a 73 to earn her second straight NE8 medalist ribbon. She’ll go for a third consecutive sectional title this weekend.It was a special day on the course, DeKalb coach James Fisler said. “I’m proud of our girls … Lillie was consistent as usual and the other girls all contributed, playing steady golf all day.”Lindsey McCammon and Lilly Fowler led the Eagles with 85s. Cora Hall added a 94, Emma Johnson shot a 103 and Ciara Clifford rounded out the Eagles’ day with a 116. Columbia City coach Andrew Thompson said it was a good performance by his girls, who turned in their best team score of the 2022 season with their 367.“We should be in pretty good shape this week at Warsaw,” Thompson said. “Cross Creek is a tough course to play … It’s very long.”The Eagles lost several all-conference players off last year’s team, Thompson added.“We had a nice run,” Thompson said. “Congratulations to DeKalb. They were the better team today.”The Eagles are at the Warsaw Sectional this Friday. If they are one of the top three teams there, they’ll advance to the East Noble Regional the following week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dekalb Barons Andrew Thompson Sport Golf Swimming Team Eagle Lillie Cone Ne8 Columbia City High School Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Post & Mail E-edition The Post & Mail Sep 14, 2022 Popular Content Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBlue Jacket Bash raises money for FFA programHuntington man arrested on numerous charges after vehicle pursuitTalks continue on county broadband effortsLocal man dies in Illinois crashValhalla Championship Wrestling to debut in Columbia City SaturdayLord's Acre Festival raises money for local kidsMan identified in Allen County crash a Columbia City residentCCHS Eagles cruise to victory over BravesEagles dominate Vikings in Homecoming victoryEagle girls top Knights at Noble Hawk Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
