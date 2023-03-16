COLUMBIA CITY – The 2022-23 Indiana high school boys basketball season is over for the Columbia City Eagles, but coach Matt Schauss and his team have much to be proud of about this year and even more to look forward to for next year.
The Eagles finished the season 13-11 with a 59-52 loss to Homestead in the Class 4A Sectional 6 semifinals last Saturday.
Schauss just wrapped up his third season, and he said this year’s team took some major strides toward changing the culture of Columbia City basketball.
“We did some things this season that we can be proud of,” Schauss said.
The Eagle J.V. was 12-8 this season and the freshman squad was 16-4, so the future looks bright, Schauss said.
The Eagles say goodbye to just three seniors: Andrew Hedrick, Clayton Scott and Rhet Wilson.
Hrdrick is committed to play basketball at Bethel University.
All three of those seniors have been a big part of the aforementioned culture change, Schauss said.
“Andrew obviously has been known for scoring a lot, but those other two guys (Scott and Wilson) have been a big part of changing the perception of Columbia City basketball,” Schauss said.
Scott and Wilson were true team guys who fulfilled whatever role was asked of them, Schauss added.
Anyone who follows Indiana high school basketball knows that there are four seasons to the Hoosier State’s official sport: The preseason, the regular seasob, the postseason and the offseason. The offseason preparations for 2023-24 will include weightlifting and conditioning, which are pretty much year-round activities, interspersed with some twice-weekly IHSAA-sanctioned workouts that will begin after spring break, Schauss said.
Summer basketball activities will feature a series of shootouts and tournaments in preparation for next season.
