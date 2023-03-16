tpm-3-11-23-cc-homestead-bbb-wrap-hedrick

Columbia City senior guard Andrew Hedrick drives to the basket as he’s tailed by a Homestead defender during a Class 4A Sectional 6 semifinal game last Saturday, March 4 at the Birdcage.

 David Vantress

COLUMBIA CITY – The 2022-23 Indiana high school boys basketball season is over for the Columbia City Eagles, but coach Matt Schauss and his team have much to be proud of about this year and even more to look forward to for next year.

The Eagles finished the season 13-11 with a 59-52 loss to Homestead in the Class 4A Sectional 6 semifinals last Saturday.

