CC Football at Media Day

A large group of Columbia City High School senior football players attended a special northern Indiana media day July 15 in Fort Wayne. Pictured above are, front row, from left: A.J. Spencer, Easton Carnahan, Cameron Hyser, Justice Goree, Ethan Sievers and Josh Arntz. Back row, from left: Devin Krider, Colton Pieper, Martin Smith, Peyton Shearer, Ben Vogely, Quinn Hesting and Clayton Scott.

 David Vantress

FORT WAYNE – There are four seasons for football players, coaches and fans at any level.

The preseason, the regular season, the postseason and the offseason.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.