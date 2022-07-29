FORT WAYNE – There are four seasons for football players, coaches and fans at any level.
The preseason, the regular season, the postseason and the offseason.
For Indiana high school football teams, the offseason officially ends on Monday with the start of fall practice.
The Columbia City High School Eagles are coming off a 5-6 season and have a wealth of experience returning with 23 seniors.
Columbia City finished the 2021 regular season 4-5, then won its sectional opener against Angola, 48-12, before bowing out in the second round of the Class 4A sectional playoffs with a 35-21 loss to eventual state runner-up Northridge.
Eagle head coach Brett Fox is back for his ninth season. On Friday, July 15, Fox and 13 of his players made their way for Fort Wayne for an annual high school media day.
The Eagles have a big offensive weapon returning in senior running back Ethan Sievers, who had 192 carries for 1,057 yards and nine TDs in 2021.
They did, however, lose quarterback Gregory Bolt to graduation. Bolt completed 51-of-138 passes for 1,005 yards and 13 TDs with just three interceptions last season.
Bolt committed last spring to play at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne. Colton Pieper has been doing good work all summer and could be ready to step into the starting QB role for the Eagles, Fox said.
Pieper saw limited action in eight games under center for Columbia City last season, completing 2-of-5 passes for 20 yards and an interception.
Looking ahead to 2022, it’s that big group of seniors Fox is counting on to set the tone for the season.
“They’re all out there competing hard, playing hard and doing the small things,” Fox told assembled media on Media Day.
The Eagles spent the first part of this week at a camp at Taylor University. They’ll open fall practice Monday at 3 p.m.
The Eagles open the 2022 regular season Friday night, Aug. 19 against Churubusco in an annual Whitley County clash.
