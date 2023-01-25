Area girls basketball teams know where their Hoosier Hysteria journey will begin after the IHSAA held the sectional draw for the upcoming state girls basketball tournament Sunday night at IHSAA headquarters in Indianapolis.
In Class 4A, No. 8 Columbia City (18-2) will face a Tuesday, Jan. 31 opening round Huntington North Sectional matchup with No. 11 Homestead (16-3) at 7:30 p.m. The Spartans eliminated the Eagles last season in the sectional semifinals, 62-51.
The other first-round game at Huntington North will see 2-17 New Haven facing 2-15 South Side at 6 p.m. Tuesday night, Jan. 31.
Semifinal matchups slated for Friday night, Feb. 3 will pit the winner of the New Haven-South Side contest against 15-4 Huntington North at 6 p.m., with the winner of the Columbia City-Homestead quarterfinal facing 13-7 Wayne at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The championship game is set for Saturday night, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
In Class 2A, the Central Noble Sectional tips off Wednesday night, Feb. 1 with a 6 p.m. game between 5-15 Churubusco and 8-13 Westview followed by a 7:30 showdown between 20-2 Central Noble and 1-19 Prairie Heights.
Friday, Feb. 3 semifinals will feature the winner of the Churubusco-Westview quarterfinal against 8-12 Fremont at 6 p.m., with the winner of the Noble-Prairie Heights game meeting 14-7 Eastside at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday night’s championship game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Also in Class 2A, the Bluffton Sectional will open Tuesday night, Jan. 31 with a 6 p.m. matchup between 8-10 Bluffton and 6-14 Manchester. The nightcap will feature 11-10 South Adams and 8-11 Whitko.
Friday, Feb. 3 semifinals will pit the winner of the Bluffton-Manchester quarterfinal against 6-14 Adams Central at 6 p.m., followed by the winner of South Adams-Whitko vs. 9-12 Bishop Luers at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday night’s championship game will tip off at 7 p.m.
