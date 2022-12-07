COLUMBIA CITY —The Columbia City Lady Eagles started off conference play with a 71-26 victory over the Leo Lady Lions on Saturday night, Dec. 3 at Columbia City High School.
Addison Baxter led the way for the home team, draining 26 points to spark the victory and that was combined with the team forcing 17 Leo turnovers.
Baxter drove through the lane to get an easy score. That would be followed by Eagle post-player Molly Baker finishing underneath the basket with two layups for the next two scores. Baxter again got loose in the paint and scored again as the Eagles jumped out to an 8-0 lead.
Leah May got Leo on the board with a rebound bucket, but Columbia City went on a 12-0 run when Tessa Tonkel scored in close range, and Baxter followed that up with another layup before Kydra Sheets scored on two consecutive deep three-point goals to continue the Eagle surge.
Baxter finished off the scoring run by the Eagles getting loose for another layup. May got Leo off the schneid on a jumper in the paint to stop the Eagle run, but not for long as Baxter came right back on the next possession slicing and dicing through the Leo defense and scored a layup to make the score 20-4 with still over two minutes to go in the opening quarter.
Baxter would strike again on a drive to the basket, making a shot and drawing a Lion foul and completing a three-point play. Baxter finished the quarter with another basket as the lead ballooned to 25-4 at the end of one quarter.
Baxter picked up in the second quarter right where she left off in the first – driving right down central for another bucket.
Faith Frey then broke into the scoring column with a three-point bomb to make the score 30-4 and Baker followed that up on a nice feed from Sheets with an easy layup for another score.
Emily Cogdell got to the foul line for Leo and made two, but that was quickly countered by Sheets on the other end with a layup. Kayla Adams scored on the next trip for the visitors.
Columbia City’s Sheets rattled off the next six points and then Baxter scored a two and a three for the next two Eagle scores. Leo then got two free throws and those were countered by Baxter getting two of her own from the charity stripe and the halftime score was 47-10.
The second half started off with Sheets drawing a foul on the way to the basket, and that resulted in two made free throws. Leo would then have a surge with five straight points on Kayla Adams’ basket in the paint and a free throw to complete the Lion run.
Columbia City’s Baker put an end to the run by the visitors with a layup, but that was countered by a May basket for Leo.
The Eagles would get four consecutive layups by Baxter, Sheets and Baker getting two more underneath to make the Eagle run 8-0 and that was the end of the third quarter scoring. After three quarters the score was 61-18 in favor of the Eagles.
The Eagles started off the final quarter with a bang as Tessa Tonkel hit a deep three-pointer and on the end of the floor May countered with a three of her own for the visitors. That was followed up by Abby Bovie for Leo underneath for a layup.
Laney Ziliak then drilled a long three-pointer for her first points of the game for the Eagles, and that made the score 65-23 at that point.
Schott made a free throw for the visitors before Tonkel converted a three-point play for the Eagles.
May got on the board for Leo and then it was Ziliak’s turn as she hit another long range three-pointer to finish off the scoring at 71-26.
Columbia City Head Coach Amy Shearer was pleased with the win saying, “We had great ball movement, we had a great game with 15 team assists. Players are sharing the ball really well. We had three players in double figures so we had really balanced scoring tonight.”
She continued, “We shot the ball well from three-point range 43 percent and 60 percent overall from the floor so I’m very pleased with that.”
Coach Shearer commented on Norwell being the next opponent.
“We have four days to prepare for them. We’re going to do what we half to get prepared for them. It is a big game in terms of the NE8 conference so will try to keep it rolling,” Shearer said.
Columbia City’s record improved to 8-1 overall and 1-0 in the NE8 while Leo dropped to 5-6 on the season and 0-1 in the NE8.
Columbia City will have a tough test in their next game facing NE8 foe Norwell at the Castle on Friday night.
