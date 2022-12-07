COLUMBIA CITY —The Columbia City Lady Eagles started off conference play with a 71-26 victory over the Leo Lady Lions on Saturday night, Dec. 3 at Columbia City High School.

Addison Baxter led the way for the home team, draining 26 points to spark the victory and that was combined with the team forcing 17 Leo turnovers.

