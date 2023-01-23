WATERLOO—The Columbia City Lady Eagles moved one step closer to an outright Northeast Eight Conference title with a 55-36 victory over the DeKalb Lady Barons at DeKalb High School on Jan. 20.

Molly Baker poured in 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Lady Eagles shook off a sluggish start to get a win that clinched at least a tie for the NE8 conference title, with one game to play in NE8 play against New Haven Friday at home.

