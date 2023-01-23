WATERLOO—The Columbia City Lady Eagles moved one step closer to an outright Northeast Eight Conference title with a 55-36 victory over the DeKalb Lady Barons at DeKalb High School on Jan. 20.
Molly Baker poured in 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Lady Eagles shook off a sluggish start to get a win that clinched at least a tie for the NE8 conference title, with one game to play in NE8 play against New Haven Friday at home.
The Lady Eagles came into the game with a perfect 5-0 slate in the NE8 after two close home wins a 47-46 decision over Bellmont and another tight contest defeating Huntington North last Saturday 41-39. With Norwell sitting just one game behind the Eagles in the NE8 standings the win was paramount.
The Eagles raced out to a 5-0 lead as Baker got loose underneath for the first of many layups on the night, and sharpshooter Faith Frey hit a three pointer. DeKalb got on the scoreboard when Ashley Cox scored in the paint as she led the Barons with 19 points. Then Frey came back for the visitors with another three from the corner, but that was countered by an Evie Pepple three-point goal for the home team to make the score 8-5.
Then it was Baker striking again with another layup on an assist from Tessa Tonkel. Baker then converted again on an assist from Kendra Sheets. Ashley Cox scored in the paint to cut the Eagle lead back to five points. Addison Baxter drained the next four points with a drive to the basket and was open from elbow. Ashley Cox then went on a five-point run for the Barons converting on three of four from the stripe and a layup. Baker was alone underneath again on another assist from Tessa Tonkel, and the first quarter ended with a 17-12 lead for the Eagles.
Columbia City came out hot to start the second quarter, much like the first, as they scored the first five points on a Baxter three-pointer from the wing and a layup. DeKalb got their offense going with a Delaney Cox three-pointer, and then Amanda Day scored on a drive to the basket to pull DeKalb to within five points. Frey countered with another three pointer for the visitors to increase the lead to eight points for the visitors. Then Baxter scored in the paint to give the Eagles a 10-point lead. Baker then got another layup for a 12-point lead. Delaney Cox was fouled and converted two free throws for the Barron’s, and then her sister Ashley scored in the paint to cut into the Eagle lead which was 29-21 at the intermission.
Ashley Cox made two free throws to start the second half scoring to cut the Eagle lead to six points. Then the red-hot Frey hit another long reach three-pointer and then Baxter added one from the elbow to stretch the lead to 11 points. Baker was back to work with another jumper in the paint and Baxter scored two more buckets to extend the Eagle run to nine points.
Day got DeKalb going again with a layup and Ashley Cox made a free throw. Sheets came up with a three-pointer to extend the lead back to 15 points, and then Sheets hit another long-range bomb to increase the lead to its highest point of 18 points. A Baron free throw ended the frame with a 44-27 score.
Baker started the fourth with a shot in the paint, but that was countered by Ashley Cox with a layup in the paint, and sister Delaney hit a jumper in the paint. Baker came back with three straight hoops down low to put the game out of reach for the Barons. Lillie Cone hit her first shot of the night to keep DeKalb within shouting distance, but Frey stifled any thoughts of a Baron comeback with her fifth three-pointer of the game. The final score was 55-36 and Columbia City has themselves in position to win the NE8 Friday. Columbia City shared the NE8 title last season with conference brethren Huntington North and Norwell.
The Lady Eagles also shared the NE8 crown with Norwell in the 2019-2020 basketball season.
As far as an outright conference title it was the 1995-96 rendition of the Lady Eagles who were the last to do it, going 7-0 and were outright champions of the then Northeast Hoosier Conference, which disbanded after the 2014-15 school year. The Lady Eagles also won the in-season conference tournament that season as well, sweeping three more NHC games. The in-season conference tournament ceased after the 1999-2000 season. Columbia City Head Coach Amy Shearer commented on the win saying, “I thought we came out a little flat. I felt like we defended their outside shooters well but in the third quarter we had some energy to us. We went after people, and we guarded people. We’re going to half to be able to put four quarters together going forward.”
Coach Shearer continued, “Scoring was pretty balanced, we had three in double figures. I thought Faith Frye shot the ball well (5 of 9 from three point range). Molly they had nobody that could answer her and emphasized getting the ball to her. Addie had 15 and we had three in double digits so were happy to be undefeated in the NE8 right now and we got one more conference game to go against New Haven.”
