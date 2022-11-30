COLUMBIA CITY—The Columbia City Lady Eagles ran their patented press for most of the game and stymied the Goshen Redhawks, forcing 27 turnovers in a 72-29 win on Tuesday night, Nov. 22 at Columbia City High School.
The Lady Eagle offense put up a whopping 32 points in the first quarter while holding Goshen to nine points. Addison Baxter scored three of the first four Eagle field goals as the Eagles raced out 8-0 lead. Molly Baker had the other bucket in the opening run for the home team.
Post player Kyra Hill got the Redhawks on the board with a put back underneath and then Columbia City’s Kyndra Sheets scored the next five points on a drive to the basket and a long distance three point shot to put the Eagles up 13-2.
Marcum scored on a turnaround jumper in the paint to get Goshen off the schneid. The Eagles’ Tessa Tonkel scored her first two points from in close, and then it was Sheets scored the next two baskets for the Eagles as they went up 21-7 with still over three minutes left in the quarter. Sheets got the last five points of the quarter on a layup and long range three at the end of the quarter for the 32-9 lead.
Columbia City picked up right where they left off, scoring the first five points in the second quarter with Baxter scoring from in close range and then drilling a three on the next possession to extend the lead.
Freshman Anisa Tonkel then drove into the paint and drew a Redhawk foul and converted two foul shots to extend the Eagle lead to 30 points. Hill then got Goshen on the board again with a turnaround jumper in the paint.
The Columbia City offensive onslaught continued however with Faith Frey converting from just inside the three-point arc for two more and Molly Baker got loose in the paint for a backdoor layup on a feed from Sheets as the Eagle lead ballooned to 46-13 midway through the second quarter.
The Eagles’ Laney Ziliak got in on the act, making a deep three-point goal and then Baker finished off the first half scoring with a layup. In the meantime, Goshen’s Kaylen Marcum scored a three-pointer and a basket in the paint to close the scoring at 51-19.
The two teams traded baskets on several occasions coming out of the half as Kyra Hill scored two field goals for the visiting Redhawks. That was countered by Tonkel and Frey and Baxter countered for the Eagles as they continued to pour it on offensively and the score after three quarters was 66-28 as the game was then on running clock with the deficit being 35 points-plus.
The Lady Eagles would go on to outscore the visitors 6-1 to account for the 72-29 final score as the Eagles raised their record to 4-1 on the season while Goshen fell to 3-2 on the season.
The Lady Eagle precision passing accounted for 17 assists on the game led by Tonkel and Baxter each with six.
Columbia City Head Coach Amy Shearer was happy with the win saying, “I thought the players came out ready to play. Our defensive pressure forced them into a lot of turnovers, I think they had 26 and we only had six and took care of the basketball very well and our defensive pressure really caused problems for them (Goshen) tonight.”
“I thought our players had very good team energy, moved the ball well, tried to make the extra pass get other players in a rhythm of the basketball game,” said Coach Shearer. “We came out with a 32 point first quarter and followed that up with a 19 point second quarter so I thought we came ready to play tonight”.
Addison Baxter led Columbia City with 21 points on the game and Kyndra Sheets added 15 points. Molly Baker and Tessa Tonkel each and 9 points apiece.
Anisa Tonkel scored 8, Faith Frey 7, and Laney Ziliak 3 to round out the Eagles scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.