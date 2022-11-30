CC GBB - Anisa Tonkel

Anisa Tonkel drives the ball down the court for the Columbia City Lady Eagles in the game against the Goshen Redhawks.

 Rachael Hartman

COLUMBIA CITY—The Columbia City Lady Eagles ran their patented press for most of the game and stymied the Goshen Redhawks, forcing 27 turnovers in a 72-29 win on Tuesday night, Nov. 22 at Columbia City High School.

The Lady Eagle offense put up a whopping 32 points in the first quarter while holding Goshen to nine points. Addison Baxter scored three of the first four Eagle field goals as the Eagles raced out 8-0 lead. Molly Baker had the other bucket in the opening run for the home team.

