COLUMBIA CITY — Hoosiers have long had a connection with the sport of racing. The well-known Indianapolis Motor Speedway draws thousands each year for its racing events. And even here, in Whitley County, there is a long racing tradition that continues.

It lives through a man by the name of Paul Hazen, who this year celebrates 65 years doing his passion – sprint car racing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.