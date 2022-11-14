COLUMBIA CITY — Hoosiers have long had a connection with the sport of racing. The well-known Indianapolis Motor Speedway draws thousands each year for its racing events. And even here, in Whitley County, there is a long racing tradition that continues.
It lives through a man by the name of Paul Hazen, who this year celebrates 65 years doing his passion – sprint car racing.
His story is being shared in a new book titled “Amazin’ Hazen” by motorsports author Kim Gregory-Baney, of Warsaw.
Gregory-Baney has been a life-long racing fan, and shares she has been a fan of Hazen’s No. 57 sprint car ever since she was a kid. After writing her first book “If Only Walls Could Talk,” which follows the 42-year history of the Warsaw Speedway, it seemed a natural fit to write about Hazen and his car.
“I was having a Facebook conversation about who was driving in an old photo we saw of the Hazen No. 57 sprint car from the 1970s,” she recalls. “We were all trying to figure it out when my one friend said, ‘Well, if someone would write the history of the 57 car, we’d know the answer!’”
Gregory-Baney adds, “I laughed at the time, but his comment wouldn’t go away. I finally got brave enough to mention it to Paul (Hazen) and once he thought it over a bit he was totally on board.”
The book tells the story of Hazen, his career and his famous sprint car, which for the first 11 years he drove himself. Followed after him were nearly 70 drivers, who over time experienced 248 feature wins and 21 track championships.
All of this history, these drivers and championships are detailed in the book through story and interviews for the reader to get an inside glimpse into this slice of Americana.
Within this book are the first-hand stories from such drivers as Jimmie and Tony Elliott, Rocky Fisher, Lou Mann, Larry Rice, Don Hewitt, Jeff Gordon, Kevin Thomas, Johhn parsons Jr., Bryan Clauson, Jon Stanbrough, Shane Cottle, Thomas Meseraull, Clinton Boyles and Justin Grant. His memories with these drivers can be treasured for a lifetime.
“I don’t know if I was totally surprised, but I was definitely thrilled and grateful that every single driver of Paul’s that I interviewed, no matter how famous in the racing world, took time to tell me their stories without question. It was the same with all of the photographers; they were honored and thrilled to be a part of the book project. Paul’s reputation and character is one of total respect among all of his racing peers,” Gregory-Baney said.
The book also highlights Hazen’s many recognitions throughout his career. His story joins the many other accolades he has amassed including the 2003 Hoosier Auto Racing Fans (HARF) Mechanical Achievement Award, the 2007 HARF Hall of Fame Induction, 2014 Warsaw Speedway Hall of Fame Induction and 2019 Indiana Racing Memorial Association Historical Marker recognition, which now has a permanent place at the Kokomo Speedway.
Gregory-Baney said she always had a passion for writing and motorsports, but says it is through this project she has affirmed her desire to pursue it as a career.
“As much as I knew I had a passion for motorsports writing, completing this project really solidified my desire to continue writing as a career,” she said.
She hopes that this book will raise awareness to the public about who Paul Hazen is and his years of contribution to the racing world. She also hopes readers find enjoyment in learning a piece of history.
“Paul’s story isn’t finished yet,” said Gregory-Baney. Now a retired local mechanic and former International Harvester employee, Hazen spends his time working on the No. 57 in his garage in Columbia City. “He continues to own and work on his competitive race cars each summer, even at the age of 84.”
Hazen is preparing for next year when his car will be back in competition with 16-year-old Jack Hoyer, of Frankfort, driving.
Hazen and Gregory-Baney recently hosted a meet and greet event at Hazen’s garage. Copies of “Amazin’ Hazen” can be purchased through Amazon or by emailing the author at speedwaygal5@gmail.com.
