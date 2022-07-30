CCHS season sports passes available
Tickets are now available for fall sports events at Columbia City High School, with a variety of options available.
Fall season passes can be purchased, with a student pass for the entire season costing $50.
Football passes are $22; Volleyball $35; Girls soccer $26; and boys soccer $24. An Express Pass, which gets you into 10 events, is $48.
New for 2022-23 is a Family Pass. Families of no more than four living in the same household can get one of these for $225; families of no more than five in the same household, $250; and families of no more than six in the same household, $275.
Individual tickets will be $6 and will include combined varsity and sub-varsity contests. JV and freshman-only games will also be $6.
Tickets can be purchased on the EventLink app, available on the App Store for iPhones and on Google Play for Android devices. They can also be bought via cash or credit card at the door.
Jamborees, scrimmages, invitationals, tournaments and IHSAA state tournaments are not included in the above ticket prices.
Passes are non-refundable and non-transferable. Prices are not pro-rated as the school year progresses.
Penalties for misuse of passes may include ejection from the event, as well as confiscation and/or revocation of pass without refund.
For more information, contact CCHS at 260-244-6136.
A number of Columbia City fall sports are gearing up with their first practices, which get under way in earnest on Monday, Aug. 1.
Girls golf had its first practice on Friday, July 29, and the Eagles are set to play in their first event on Monday, Aug. 1: The Homestead Invitational, at Chestnut Hills Golf Club in Fort Wayne.
Here are the start dates for other fall sports at Columbia City High School:
· Football: Monday, Aug. 1, 3 p.m. at CCHS;
· Boys tennis: Monday, Aug. 1 at the CCHS tennis courts;
· Volleyball: Monday, Aug. 1 at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at CCHS;
· Girls soccer: Monday, Aug. 1 at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at CCHS;
· Boys soccer: Monday, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at CCHS;
· Cross country: Monday, Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the old high school parking lot.
Prospective athletes must have handed in their athletic packet before participating in fall sports.
