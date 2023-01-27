all-1-24-23-cc-maley

Columbia City 285-pounder Jack Maley puts pressure on Hudson Kahn of Norwell during the Northeast 8 Conference Tournament at New Haven Saturday. Maley won by pin to take first place.

 Mark Murdock

NEW HAVEN — Wrestlers in the Northeast 8 Conference got one more day of tough competition to prepare for what really counts Saturday.

With the sectionals set for next week, teams got a glimpse of how ready they are and what they might have to fine tune.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.