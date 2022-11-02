wyatt Marks busco fb

Wyatt Marks in earlier action for the Churubusco Eagles.

 David Fenker

CHURUBUSCO — The Bishop Luers Knights had the running and passing game going Friday night vs. the Churubusco Eagles in a Class 2A sectional football contest.

It was too much for the Eagles to overcome, as Luers cruised to a 42-9 victory.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.