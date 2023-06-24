tpm-6-14-23-busco-bbb-new-coach

New Churubusco boys basketball coach Gabe Garman surveys a summer workout last Friday morning in the Churubusco gym.

 David Vantress

CHURUBUSCO – It’s about 10:30 a.m. on a Friday morning in early June, and Churubusco Junior-Senior High School is in summer mode. Desks and furniture fill the hallways as summer cleaning is underway.

But as you near the gymnasium, the unmistakable siren song of bouncing basketballs fills the air.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.