COLUMBIA CITY – Two local teenagers were recently awarded $1,000 college scholarships from Northeastern REMC (NREMC), a member-owned electric cooperative powering six counties in Northeast Indiana. NREMC has selected two high school seniors in their service area to receive these awards for the past several years.
The first scholarship recipient, Jackson Mann, will be heading to Purdue University after graduating from Carroll High School this spring to study marketing. Since he was a young child, Mann played soccer in various leagues, including travel soccer with Citadel and Fort Wayne United, which led to lettering in soccer and was selected as an All-Academic Player by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association. He has also been a part-time soccer referee through the Indiana Youth Soccer League. Working 16-20 hours a week at Giordano’s since it opened in 2020, Mann maintains his 4.0 grade-point average and has held a place on the honor roll for all four years of high school. His parents are NREMC members Jamie and Kevin Mann, who reside in northwest Allen County.
The second recipient is Kylie Fugett, a senior at Whitko High School and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. She is heading to Purdue University next fall to study kinesiology. Fugett is an active member of Whitley County Leadership, National Honor Society, student council, art club and Athletic Honor Society. She has also held a part-time job at Ritter’s Frozen Custard for the past two years and is captain of Whitko’s varsity basketball, tennis, and cross country teams. Fugett has won the Iron Man Award for student-athletes who participate in three varsity sports for all three seasons. She is also an academic medal winner of the Three Rivers Conference. Her parents, Darren and Kris Fugett, are current NREMC members in Larwill.
Northeastern REMC makes its decision based on academic achievement, community involvement, and recommendations. “We are proud to offer this scholarship program each year,” said Eric Jung, CEO of Northeastern REMC. He continued, “There is no better way to encourage our local students to pursue higher education than giving them financial help.”
To learn more about these annual scholarships or NREMC’s other community involvement, visit nremc.com/community.
