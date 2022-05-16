CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco senior Cal Ostrowski will be a part of Ivy Tech’s last baseball team next season as he signed with the Fort Wayne community college on Tuesday afternoon.
The Ivy Tech Board of Trustees voted to discontinue the baseball program last month due to funding and gender equity concerns. That did not turn away Ostrowski in the short term.
“I like the environment. The team was easy to get along with,” Ostrowski said. “The infield coach is a ’Busco grad (Drew Buffenbarger), so there is some chemistry there.
“I’m excited for this college baseball opportunity and an elevated level of play.”
Ostrowski is a leader for the Eagle baseball team, and is also running some track for Churubusco.
On the baseball diamond, Ostrowski is leading the Eagles in batting average (.392), hits (20), stolen bases (7), doubles (6) and home runs (2) before Wednesday’s game with Canterbury.
Ostrowski is a leading pitcher for Churubusco, too, and is keeping his team in games for the most part. He is 0-2 with a 3.34 earned run average. He has made eight appearances covering 29 and one-third innings, allowing 17 hits and striking out 29.
“I think ’Busco helped me with leadership,” Ostrowski said. “I know I need to get stronger.”
Ostrowski will be a utility player for the Titans, playing second base, shortstop and anywhere in the outfield.
Ostrowski will also study actuarial science at Ivy Tech. He plans on moving on to a four-year college after his one academic year at Ivy Tech.
