Jason and Ed Walker take a break from a busy slate of pickleball matches at a tournament in Columbia City recently. The grandfather-grandson duo have been playing the relatively new sport for a few years and just recently started teaming up.

 David Vantress

COLUMBIA CITY – Pickleball anyone?

The sport, which is catching on all over the country, combines elements of tennis, ping-pong and racquetball. It’s also popular in Columbia City, where a tournament was held this past weekend to help kick off Old Settlers Days.

