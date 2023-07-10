Jason and Ed Walker take a break from a busy slate of pickleball matches at a tournament in Columbia City recently. The grandfather-grandson duo have been playing the relatively new sport for a few years and just recently started teaming up.
The sport, which is catching on all over the country, combines elements of tennis, ping-pong and racquetball. It’s also popular in Columbia City, where a tournament was held this past weekend to help kick off Old Settlers Days.
Amy Smith, a local pickleball player in her own right, was helping organize the tournament. She’s been playing the sport for about three years and won one of the divisions with her partner Jane Meehan last Saturday.
Pickleball courts look a lot like tennis courts, but smaller.
All ages are taking to the sport, Smith said, and that certainly looked to be the case last Saturday at the courts located at the Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center.
“It’s a nice mix of people that can play against each other,” Smith said.
At a tournament, teams are matched based on their skill level. Men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles teams were all scheduled to participate in last weekend’s tournament, Smith said.
Open play takes place every day of the week in Columbia City.
On another court, meanwhile, grandson-grandfather Jason and Ed Walker were taking a break after winning one of their matches. The pair have been playing pickleball for several years now and recently pooled their talents to play men’s doubles.
“We figured it would be fun to play together,” Jason Walker said.
The pairing has been a hit so far: The duo were dominating their division last Saturday afternoon. Ed is 86, but more than holds his own on the court, Jason said.
“I’m trying to get him to charge the net,” Jason said with a laugh. “He likes to hang back. We’re just out here having fun.”
