FORT WAYNE – The countdown to another northeast Indiana high school football season has begun.
More than 40 area teams and their coaches met the northeast Indiana print, broadcast and online media Friday afternoon at Empowered Sports Club in Huntertown, chatting about the 2023 season over pizza and sports drinks.
Here in the area, a number of storylines are already coming into focus. These include:
· New head coaches at Central Noble (Zach Baber), Eastside (Alyx Brandwie) and Whitko (Brad Sprunger, who moves over from the track and field program).
Baber replaces Hayden Kilgore, who resigned after three seasons. Baber is a Columbia City attorney who was a volunteer assistant coach for the Cougars in 2022, working with linebackers and running backs.
Brandewie was head coach at Manchester the past three seasons, going 8-22 over that span.
· The winds of change triggered by graduation, as Churubusco must replace three-year starting quarterback Riley Buroff, who is now playing at the University of Indianapolis.
Busco head coach Paul Sade said, “We’re young, but we like our guys. We’ve had a good summer and the guys have worked really hard.”
Eastside also said goodbye to 2022 KPC Media Group Prep of the Year Dax Holman, a two-way standout at running back and linebacker. Angola lost key players like starting QB Tyler Call, two-way standout Andre Tagliaferri, and defensive end Jake Land. Tagliaferri will be playing at the University of Saint Francis, while Land signed with NCAA Division II Hillsdale College (Mich.).
Angola head coach Andy Thomas said the Hornets will be young, with five returning starters on offense and just two starters back on defense. Thomas said he hopes his squad can be in the NECC Big School conversation, as expectations for Angola football don’t change with the roster.
“We lost a lot of seniors, but in practice, I’m liking a lot of what the new guys have done,” Angola senior tight end/defensive end Lane King said.
· Expectations are high at Columbia City after one of the best seasons in school history. The Eagles won the NE8 championship last year and then, for an encore, won the Class 4A sectional hardware before bowing out against Kokomo in the regional finals. They must bull the big shoes of a huge crop of 22 seniors, several of which have moved on to the college level.
Columbia City head coach Brett Fox said he and his staff are focusing on getting the latest flock of Eagles to forge its own identity.
“We don’t need them to do what those guys did,” Fox said. “We need to change some of our schemes, the things that we’re doing.”
· West Noble looks to be the preseason team to beat in the NECC Big School Division, returning a host of talented players who performed well as underclassmen in 2022. The Chargers are led by junior running back/linebacker Seth Pruitt and senior quarterback/defensive back Drew Yates.
In the Small School Division, Eastside appears to be in the driver’s seat. The Blazers are led by senior two-way lineman Dane Siebert, who is a legitimate Division I prospect. Siebert would be the first Division I football player produced by Eastsisde.
· Carroll will look to get back to the Class 6A state finals while navigating a tougher schedule that includes Indianapolis-area schools Hamilton Southeastern (a rematch of last season’s frigid Nov.18, 2022 Class 6A Northern Semistate) and Warren Central. Junior quarterback Jimmy Sullivan, who is already getting serious looks from NCAA Division I schools, is back to lead the Chargers’ high-powered offense, which returns several other key skill players.
The first day of practice allowed by the IHSAA is Monday, July 31. Three days of non-contact workouts are required before contact drills begin on Thursday, Aug. 3.
The 2023 regular season kicks off Friday night, Aug. 18.
