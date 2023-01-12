Six Eagle girls grapplers headed to state

Six Columbia City High School girls wrestlers will compete at the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state finals this Friday. Pictured above, from left, are Vivian Parke, Michaela Clifford, Bralynn Leazier, Felice Mullinax and Alexes Spaulding. Not pictured is Hanna Maggard.

 David Vantress

COLUMBIA CITY – Prep girls wrestling is a relatively new sport in Indiana, but Columbia City High School has already established a pretty good program.

The Eagles will send six wrestlers to this Friday’s Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state championships in Mooresville: Alexes Spaulding at 120 pounds; Felice Mullinax at 138; Hanna Maggard at 152; Bralyn Leazier at 170; Michaela Clifford at 195; and Vivien Parke at 250.

