Six Eagle girls grapplers headed to state

Six Columbia City High School girls wrestlers will compete at the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state finals this Friday. Pictured above, from left, are Vivian Parke, Michaela Clifford, Bralynn Leazier, Felice Mullinax and Alexes Spaulding. Not pictured is Hanna Maggard.
COLUMBIA CITY – Prep girls wrestling is a relatively new sport in Indiana, but Columbia City High School has already established a pretty good program.
The Eagles will send six wrestlers to this Friday’s Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state championships in Mooresville: Alexes Spaulding at 120 pounds; Felice Mullinax at 138; Hanna Maggard at 152; Bralyn Leazier at 170; Michaela Clifford at 195; and Vivien Parke at 250.
The Eagles finished fourth of 40 teams in last week’s regional tournament: Spaulding was fourth, Mullinax second, Maggard second, Leazier second, Clifford second and Parke fourth.
Spaulding said she has been wrestling for several years. She was a state qualifier last year but didn’t get to go. She’s looking forward to her first experience.
Hard work and dedication have paid off for Spaulding, who is 25-7.
“The mental game is a big part of it,” Spaulding said.
Clifford, meanwhile, got interested in the sport by following her older brother, Ian, an Eagle standout at 285 and multiple state qualifier who is now wrestling at Indiana Tech. She finished eighth last year and hopes for a higher podium finish.
Clifford also competes as a thrower for the Columbia City track and field team and plays volleyball.
Clifford said the coaches have pushed her and gotten her to this point. She’s 22-6.
Clifford said preparation will make the difference for her in her second trip to state. “I’m just going to wrestle as hard as I can,” Clifford said.
Columbia City coach Blane Culp said he feels good about where the Eagle girls program is. Eight of nine wrestlers went to state last year and six of seven qualified this season.
