Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass girls basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2021-22, it was announced Tuesday (March 1).
The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.
In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.
Those voted to the 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Senior girls’ team are, listed alphabetically: Kuryn Brunson, Franklin; Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point; Kate Clarke, Carmel; Alyssa Crockett, Westfield; Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East; Ally Madden, Blue River Valley; Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon; Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek; Ayanna Patterson, Homestead; Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North; Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point; Alaina Thorne, Washington; Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin; and Tanyuel Welch, North Central.
Those voted to the 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Underclass girls’ team are, listed alphabetically: Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer; Cristen Carter, Ben Davis; Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian; Laila Hull, Zionsville; RaShunda Jones, South Bend Washington; McKenna Layden, Northwestern; Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence; Jordyn Poole, Fort Wayne Snider; MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian; Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Kira Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville; Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence; Josie Trabel, East Central; and Juliann Woodard, Jennings County.
The IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine.
All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches — 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman — then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.
Those on the IBCA all-state committee for 2022 included chairman Doug Springer of Northridge plus Brandon Bradley of Kankakee Valley from District 1, DeeAnn Ramey of North Central from District 2 and Missy Voyles of Jeffersonville from District 3.
More locally, a member of the Columbia City team was given Honorable Mention recognition. This included Rebekah Marshall. Honorable Mention was also given to Molly Baker, Addison Baxter and Kyndra Sheets, all of Columbia City in the under-graduate all state.
Completing the voting panel were Kristi Ulrich of Penn, Andy Maguire of Zionsville, Curt Benge of Plainfield and Tyler Choate of Evansville North in Class 4A; Steve Scott of Mishawaka Marian, Eric Thornton of Norwell, Kaley May of Danville and Jason Simpson of Greensburg in Class 3A; Justin Jordan of Whitko, Matt Crawford of Delphi, Cassie Wiseman of Heritage Christian; and Hollie Anson-Eaves of South Knox in Class 2A; and Rick Budka of Morgan Township, Don Helmick of Clinton Central, Scott Smith of Jac-Cen-Del and Amy Schilling of Edinburgh in Class A.
Franciscan Health Sports Medicine is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Franciscan Health Sports Medicine will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention All-State recognition. Those items will be made available to each recipient’s coach during April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player prior to the end of the 2021-22 academic year.
The IBCA thanks Franciscan Health Sports Medicine for being a partner in this annual project.
