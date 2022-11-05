COLUMBIA CITY — The stakes? Through the roof.
The tension? Red-hot.
The atmosphere? Palpable.
The storyline?
You couldn’t have written it any better.
It had been 29 long, agonizing years since Columbia City’s football team won a sectional championship, long before any of the players were likely ever thought of being born.
29 years.
In those 29 years since the Eagles won their last sectional championship, Columbia City was 0-6 in title games.
The Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 4A No. 14 Leo Lions, who hadn’t won a sectional title since 2011, were 0-5 in title games since and were just as hungry as the Eagles.
But they weren’t hungry enough.
Because last Friday night, after the Class 4A No. 9 Eagles found themselves down 21-14 through three quarters following back-to-back scoring touchdowns of 31 and 25 yards by Leo running back Max Loeffler (22 carries, 121 yards), their own ground weapon, senior Ethan Sievers (15 carries, 92 yards), scored a game-tying 18-yard touchdown run with 3:25 remaining in the game.
Sievers then forever etched his name into the annals of Columbia City football history, scoring the game-winning touchdown on a tough-nosed 2-yard run in overtime.
The final was 27-21 to bring the first piece of postseason football hardware since 1993 to Columbia City in front of a standing-room only crowd.
“I was just trying to encourage my teammates,” Sievers said. “Then we just started getting more yards and more yards and I just put everything out there. I tried everything I could do to stay on my feet and just get as many yards as I could.”
Sievers, whose dad and Eagles assistant coach Cory Sievers was a junior on the 1993 sectional championship team, credited his father for teaching him everything he knows and the bond he and his teammates have built through the years.
“Most of us have been playing together since the third grade,” he said. “To come together and win a sectional title when we’re seniors in high school, it’s just amazing.”
Senior defensive back, Stratton Fuller (2 catches, 41 yards), made two huge plays towards the end of the game for the Eagles that led to the final Sievers score.
First, at the end of regulation, when the Lions had a chance to win it on a 32-yard field goal attempt, Fuller timed the snap perfectly from the left edge and blocked Leo’s Riley Stewart’s attempt.
The second play was a crucial tackle on a Leo 4th and Goal from the 2-yard line in overtime, when Fuller tackled Kamden Zeisloft at the 1, ultimately leading to the Eagles’ game-winning drive.
Eagles coach Brett Fox, now 47-48 in his ninth year at the helm, said that he was watching his alma mater, Eastbrook, win its first sectional title in school history when Columbia City won its first and then last.
Now, after watching his alma mater take home 16 sectional championships in the past 29 years, Fox could finally take in his first as a coach.
“It’s unbelievable,” Fox said. “I’m just super proud of our guys in the way that we fight. It doesn’t matter what the score is or what the situation may be; we continue to fight and just get after it.”
The contest was a rematch from Oct. 7 in the Northeast 8 Conference that saw the Eagles emerge victorious against the Lions, also at home, 28-13 in one of the closer games that Columbia City has played this season, providing more than enough evidence that round two was going to be no cakewalk either.
The first quarter tested both teams’ offenses, as neither team would break through their opposing defenses and onto the scoreboard.
The first drive of the game for the Eagles lasted no more than 1:30, as Leo stuffed Columbia City on three straight running plays to force a punt and give the Lions good field position at its own 46.
But the Lions would be stopped on their first possession of the game too, with the Lions failing to convert on a 4th and 8 from the Eagles’ 24 at the 5:07 mark after converting on 4th and 1 earlier in the drive.
The final two plays of the quarter were turnovers, when Columbia City’s James Getts fumbled at his own 20-yard line to give Leo a very short field. However, the first play of the drive for the Lions had some trickery, with starting quarterback Kylar Decker (9-for-17, 142 yards) tossing the ball to backup QB, Landin Hoeppner to throw towards the endzone, which was intercepted by none other than Fuller.
Columbia City got into the scoring column first with 9:12 until halftime, after a 43-yard pass from senior quarterback Colten Peiper to Getts led to a 1-yard touchdown run by senior running back Josh Arntz (20 carries, 92 yards).
The Lions would answer at 3:02 until the half following a second fumble recovery at Columbia City’s 32 when a 27-yard pass from Decker to Jaxon Keller led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Aidan Monds.
The Eagles took the lead into the locker room, however, after Pieper connected with 13 and 17-yard passes to Getts and junior Noah Pletcher, before firing a 32-yard bullet down the field to Getts, who spun a Lions defender out of cleats after making the catch to score with 3.8 seconds left for a 14-7 lead.
Pieper finished the game 7-for-14 passing with 145 yards.
“It feels great,” Pieper said of the win. “It’s kind of wild since we won a sectional, but finally being given the chance as a senior feels great and I’m glad we got it done.”
While the third quarter was largely a defensive battle once again, the Lions took full control when Loeffler scored his two touchdowns to single-handedly outscore the Eagles 14-0 in the frame, before Sievers shut the door on them in the fourth and overtime periods.
“We told them at halftime that we know we’re kind of reeling right now, but don’t worry about it,” Fox said. “’We're going to get back on top of this. It's going to be awesome, and we're going to take care of it.’ And we also talked about how we've been in this situation before, and we're prepared for it.”
Fox continued, “Ethan was just taking the team and putting them on his back. Being the senior leader that he is and saying, ‘This is what we're going to do and I’m going to do it,’ we just enjoy it.”
The game was just as even on paper as it was on the field, with Columbia City running 60 plays to Leo’s 58 and outgaining the Lions 335 yards (190 rushing, 145 passing) to 329 (187 rushing, 142 passing).
On defense, senior Dominic Chacon led the Eagles with 11 solo tackles, two of which were for a loss.
The Eagles will stay at home next week as they will host their second-ever regional championship game against No. 7 Kokomo (11-1), who defeated Mississinewa 44-13 in Class 4A Sectional 20.
“They’re just a good team and that’s all I really know about them,” Fox said. “I’m excited to be in front of our home fans and playing in front of them one more time. The atmosphere tonight was just incredible. The stands were packed, there were people all over the place and Leo brought a huge crowd too. There’s just no better place to play football in front of than here in Columbia City with the Columbia City Eagles.”
Columbia City also notched two other historical firsts with the win. Prior to this season, the Eagles had last beaten Leo in 2012, the first time the two had ever played each other, going 0-7 against the Lions. This is the first time the two have played twice in one season, with Columbia City winning both games.
The second history-defining first is that Columbia City has also improved to 11-1, making for the best record in school history dating back to 1922.
“It’s a great day to be an Eagle,” Fox said.
