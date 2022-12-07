Churubusco vs. Westview girls basketball

Westview senior guard Andrea Miller attempts to dribble past Churubusco junior Jorja DeBolt during the first half of a Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball game Saturday night.

 Ken Fillmore

EMMA — Westview responded to Churubusco’s second quarter run with a strong second half to beat the Eagles 38-24 in a Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball game Saturday night at the Warrior Dome.

More signs of growth showed for the Warriors, who have not won much over the last three years and have not expected much from themselves.

