WARSAW—Drew Heckaman had a career and game high 24 points to lead the Warsaw Tigers to a 67-55 victory on Saturday night at Warsaw High School.

Going into the game the defensive player to watch for the Eagles was Jaxson Gould as he was the Tigers’ leading scorer, returning from last season scoring in double figures in all but one game last season. But it was Heckaman who stole the show for the home team in the annual Thanksgiving weekend clash.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.