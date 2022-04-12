LIGONIER – Whitko High School’s girls tennis team got the 2022 season off on a winning note Monday night with a 5-0 sweep of West Noble in a nonconference meet.

It was a dominating performance from the Wildcats, who didn’t give up more than one game in any of the five varsity matches.

Whitko coach Calvin Sellers liked his team’s energy in its 2022 opener.

“We came in prepared,” Sellers said.

The Wildcats are experienced this season, with six seniors and every starting position returning from 2021, Sellers said.

New West Noble coach Tera Brennan said her young team is making progress.

“We have a lot of girls who have never played tennis before,” Brennan said.

Whitko is in action again Wednesday afternoon at Maconaquah. The meet is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m .

Whitko 5, West Noble 0

Singles: 1. Anna Arter (WH) def. Avery Kruger 6-0, 6-1. 2. Kylie Fugett (WH) def. Bethany Trinklein 6-0, 6-1. 3. Abbi Frank (WH) def. Alondra Salas 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Jaycie Thomas-Morgan Dyck (WH) def. Jaki Macias-Kora Hilbish 6-0, 6-0. 2. Danielle Schuman-Zoe Foutz (WH) def. Ashlyn Seigel-Jenny Moreno 6-1, 6-1.

