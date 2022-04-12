Whitko tennis opens with win over West Noble David Vantress Apr 12, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LIGONIER – Whitko High School’s girls tennis team got the 2022 season off on a winning note Monday night with a 5-0 sweep of West Noble in a nonconference meet.It was a dominating performance from the Wildcats, who didn’t give up more than one game in any of the five varsity matches.Whitko coach Calvin Sellers liked his team’s energy in its 2022 opener. “We came in prepared,” Sellers said.The Wildcats are experienced this season, with six seniors and every starting position returning from 2021, Sellers said.New West Noble coach Tera Brennan said her young team is making progress. “We have a lot of girls who have never played tennis before,” Brennan said.Whitko is in action again Wednesday afternoon at Maconaquah. The meet is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m .Whitko 5, West Noble 0Singles: 1. Anna Arter (WH) def. Avery Kruger 6-0, 6-1. 2. Kylie Fugett (WH) def. Bethany Trinklein 6-0, 6-1. 3. Abbi Frank (WH) def. Alondra Salas 6-0, 6-0.Doubles: 1. Jaycie Thomas-Morgan Dyck (WH) def. Jaki Macias-Kora Hilbish 6-0, 6-0. 2. Danielle Schuman-Zoe Foutz (WH) def. Ashlyn Seigel-Jenny Moreno 6-1, 6-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Post & Mail E-edition The Post & Mail 3 hrs ago Popular Content Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJunction Cafe- the new place for food and decor in Columbia CityLocal farm named a "Hoosier Homestead"Burkett celebrates life of ministry with 100th birthday celebrationDetectives seeking public's help identifying police impersonator suspectCounty gives update on new jail projectArea students learn about environmental stewardship during annual contestTimes Square Cafe opens in South WhitleySuspect in 'Days Inn' Cold Case Murders, Assault IdentifiedCCHS Eagles soar in opener, sting HornetsCOLUMN: Be patient on roads during planting season Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
