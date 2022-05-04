Columbia City softball stays perfect
The Columbia City High School softball team remained undefeated on the 2022 season over the weekend, moving to 14-0 with a home sweep of Bishop Dwenger. The Eagles won the first game, 15-1 and took the nightcap, 12-1. Both contests ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
On Monday, the Eagles made it 15-0 with a 17-0 NE8 win over DeKalb in another run-rule contest.
On Saturday in the first game against Dwenger, the Eagles pounded out 14 hits. Brooke and Hannah Lickey led the way with three hits apiece. Bethany Haselby earned the win in the circle, ,striking out five.
The Eagles got six strikeouts from Emma Hiss in Game 2 as the freshman earned the win. Senior Elise Darrigan keyed the Columbia City attack, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and five RBIs.
On Monday, the Eagles continued their winning ways with 16 hits against the Barons. Natalie Haselby was 4-for-4 with four runs scored and five RBIs. Haselby also got the win in the circle, giving up just two hits and striking out seven.
The Eagles were scheduled to play Snider in a nonconference game Tuesday night before returning to NEB play against New Haven at home on Wednesday.
In other area softball action last week, Churubusco dropped a 7-1 decision to Homestead Monday night. Last week, the Eagles lost to Fremont, 13-3 in the quarterfinals of the NECC Tournament Tuesday night after edging Prairie Heights, 10-9 on Monday night in an opening round matchup.
Busco’s Madison Hosted led the Eagle offensive attack against Prairie Heights, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Whitko, meanwhile, fell to 3-8 overall (0-4 Three Rivers) with an 8-4 loss to Maconaquah Monday night.
The Wildcats got a 9-3 win over Lakeland on the road last Friday night. Maddie Duffton got the win in the circle, going the distance, and striking out five. Freshman Cassidy Skinner was 3-for-4 with an RBI to pace the Wildcats.
Columbia City nine rebound against Northfield
The Columbia City baseball team broke a three-game losing streak Saturday afternoon against Northfield, salvaging the second game of a home doubleheader against Northfield, 13-3.
The Eagles fell to Northfield in the opening game of the twinbill, 6-4. Columbia City dropped a pair of NE8 contests last week, falling to Bellmont, 4-1 on Tuesday and 2-1 at Huntington North on Thursday.
Saturday afternoon in the second game against Northfield, the Eagles got the win on the mound from Julian Osselaer, who fanned seven. Brady Shroeder was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and two RBIs.
The Eagles were scheduled to host DeKalb Tuesday afternoon in NE8 action, but the contest was postponed due to inclement weather.
In other area prep baseball action, Churubusco fell to Bluffton Monday night, 8-5 to fall to 2-10 overall on the season. The Eagles fell to Fremont, 6-1 in the NECC Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday, April 26 after defeating Prairie Heights, 9-3 in an opening round game Monday night, April 25.
Keenan Hendricks was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the win over Prairie Heights.
Whitko, meanwhile, split a doubleheader with Bluffton over the weekend, winning Saturday’s nightcap, 11-0 after dropping the first game, 5-4. The second game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Riley Harman got the win for Whito, giving up just two hits and striking out eight. He also helped himself with the bat, going 1-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
The Wildcats fell to Maconaquah, 9-5 Monday night.
Columbia City golfers sixth at Hall of Fame Invite
The Columbia City boys golf team shot a 320 on Saturday at the Hall of Fame Invite at Rock Hollow, which was good for a sixth place finish.
Sean Bledsoe finished second with a 72 after winning a playoff. Alex Hedrick finished in a tie for 32nd with teammate Kam Hoag. Both shot 82s. Andrew Hedrick shot an 84, good for a tie for 46th.
Columbia City boys, girls runners-up at John Reed Relays
Columbia City’s boys track team turned in a solid second-place showing at last Saturday’s John Reed Relays, sponsored by East Noble High School in Kendallville.
The Eagles (134 points) finished just seven points behind winner Mishawaka. East Noble was third with 93 points, followed by DeKalb with 73 and Lakeland with 69.
On the girls side, the Eagles tallied 89 points behind winner East Noble’s 141. DeKalb was third with 82 points; Goshen fourth with 66.5; Eastside fifth with 58; Central Noble sixth with 47.5 and Lakeland seventh with 41.
The Eagle boys won a number of relay events at East Noble, including the 4-by-200 (1:35.19); the 4-by-400 (3:38.78); the 4-by-800 (8:37.91); the sprint medley (1:40.81); and the distance medley (9:47.85).
Isaiah Litherland won the pole vault (12-0). Cole Mosier won the discus (138-3) and was second in the shot put (43-7). Ethan Sievers won the 100-meter dash (11.92).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.