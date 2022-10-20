LIGONIER — Saturday, Oct. 15 saw the cross country teams of Whitley County competing at West Noble High School in the regional meet.
Westview freshman Noah Bontrager won the individual title, crossing the finish line in 15:45. Leo senior Luke Shappell was second at 16:04, with Northrop junior Conyer Wilson third at 16:29, West Noble senior Grant Flora fourth at 16:33 and Angola junior Sam Yarnelle fifth at 16:37.
Concordia’s Vaughn Hendrickson (6th, 16:41), Kawliga Glasgo of Prairie Heights (7th, 16:45), Leo’s Jaydon Steidinger (8th, 16:47), Carroll’s Blake Nietert (9th, 16:47) and Churubusco’s Wyatt Neireiter (10th, 16:48) rounding out the top 10 finishers.
Columbia City’s Daniel Mullett finished in sixteenth placewith a time of 17:03, and he will advance as an individual to the semi-state competition.
Concordia put its first five finishers in the top 20 and all seven in the top 35 to easily win the team title with 63 points. Carroll was second with 110 points, followed by West Noble (115), Leo (131) and Angola (138).
DeKalb just missed advancing, finishing with 141 points. Bishop Dwenger (147) was seventh, Columbia City (158) was eighth, Westview (163) was ninth and Lakeland (218) was 10th.
In the girl’s competition, the Columbia City Lady Eagles finished seventh. Felice Mullinax finished in 20th place, advancing her to semi-state with a time of 20:13.
Also competing for the Churubusco Eagles was freshman Marilyn Sajdak, junior Evan Palmer and sophomore Elijah Smith.
Semi-State will be at Indiana Wesleyan University this coming Saturday, Oct. 22.
