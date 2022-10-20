Churubusco XC Wyatt

Wyatt Neiterer runs for the Churubusco Eagles at the regional competition.

 Contributed

LIGONIER — Saturday, Oct. 15 saw the cross country teams of Whitley County competing at West Noble High School in the regional meet.

Westview freshman Noah Bontrager won the individual title, crossing the finish line in 15:45. Leo senior Luke Shappell was second at 16:04, with Northrop junior Conyer Wilson third at 16:29, West Noble senior Grant Flora fourth at 16:33 and Angola junior Sam Yarnelle fifth at 16:37.

