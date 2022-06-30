BLOOMINGTON — The 2022 softball season concluded on Saturday with the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana North/South All-Star Classic doubleheader at Andy Mohr Field on Indiana University Bloomington’s campus.
This year’s games were the most watched in the organization’s history, with over 400 people in attendance and more than 800 watching online, according to SCAI.
Those who watched online or in person were not disappointed, with 42 softball players from across the state representing their schools, districts and regions showcasing their talents on a warm and sunny summer day.
Columbia City’s Brooke Lickey and Natalie Haselby, in addition to Whitko’s Guinny Garr, took part to represent District 2 for the North.
While their team lost both games to the South, 4-2 in the first and 7-2 in the second, all three of them reflected on just how special it was to participate in the annual event.
“It’s been pretty unreal,” Huntington University signee Natalie Haselby said. “I’ve never experienced anything like it before and my favorite moment has been just taking it all in and experiencing everything to the fullest.”
Haselby batted 1-for-3 on the day, doubling to left-center field in the first game. She also saw an inning in the pitcher’s circle, giving up two hits and one earned run in the seventh, in addition to playing first base in the second game.
“I was a little nervous, but it was pretty great,” Haselby said. “Just playing with girls at this level is pretty unreal, so experiencing that before I go off to college where everyone’s at this level is kind of just preparing me.”
Her teammate, Lickey, batted 0-for-1 across both games, with a hit by pitch and base on balls, while seeing time at both second and third base on defense.
“It’s been something really special,” Lickey said of participating. “I thought there would be nerves but there really wasn’t. It’s just coming out and playing your game that you’ve been playing all year. It’s something that not a lot of people get to do and I’m just really honored to be here.”
She also gave thanks to those who helped her get to where she is now.
“I would like to thank my coaches, Dan Wiegold, whose really pushed hard to get me and Natalie here,” Lickey said. “And it’s my parents and family as well. They’ve all worked with me so much and I can’t say enough to thank them.”
Lickey, who will be playing for Purdue Fort Wayne next spring, said her favorite memory from the weekend was going out to get ice cream with the other girls after the banquet the night before.
“After we got back to the hotel, about 20 of us went to go get ice cream after and it was fun bonding with all of them,” Lickey said.
Garr, the lone representative for the Wildcats, made a personal decision to not play on defense due to pain in her arm, but batted 2-for-3 with a couple of singles in the second game.
A Kentucky Wesleyan signee, Garr said that she has played and is currently playing with and against some of the other girls who played on Saturday in travel ball. Like Lickey, she said her favorite moment was getting ice cream with players after the banquet.
“We all kind of had little groups that said they wanted to get ice cream,” Garr said. “And then the next thing we know, the whole North team and some of the South are coming with us. It was really fun.”
The 2022 Coach of the Year, of which Eastside head coach Brennen Kitchen was a finalist for, was won by Indianapolis Roncalli’s David Lauck, while the Miss Softball title went to Shelbyville’s and University of Kentucky signee, Karissa Hamilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.