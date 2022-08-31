COLUMBIA CITY – It was a stormy late summer Monday night in northeast Indiana, but the Columbia City boys soccer team still brought its A game to the pitch, gutting out an 8-0 win over Central Noble in a nonconference match.
The Eagles improved to 5-0 with the win.
Elijah Hochstetler had five goals to lead Columbia City. Rayne Bridges, Mario Ochoa Vranas and Eli Jones added single goals. Dylan Johnson had another shutout, his school-record 17th of his career, with a pair of saves.
Columbia City travels to Manchester on Thursday, Sept. 1 before hosting DeKalb in an NE8 match next Tuesday night.
CC girls golfers compete at Westview
Columbia City’s girls golf team finished second at last Saturday’s Westview Invitational. Lindsey McCammon led the Eagles with an 84 and Lily Fowler added an 88.
Last Thursday, the Eagles defeated New Haven, 198-256 at Eagle Glen. McCammon was the medalist with a 44.
In other Columbia City sports action this past week, the Columbia City JV football team beat Delta, 37-18 and the Eagle freshmen won, 30-8.
‘Busco harriers compete at Panther Run
The Churubusco cross country teams were at the Panther Invite at Prairie Heights this past Saturday, where the Eagle boys were fourth and the girls sixth.
The Eagle boys were paced by Wyatt Neiriter (4th, 17:06.62). Coore Belcher was 10th (17:43.79) and Elijah Smith 17th (18:37.33).
For the Busco girls, Ella Elias turned in the best finish (9th, 22:06.33). Marilyn Sajdak was 18th (22:42.83).
