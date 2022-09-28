Columbia City, Busco harriers compete at New Haven
NEW HAVEN - Columbia City’s and Churubusco’s cross country teams were in action last Saturday at the New Haven Invitational.
The Columbia City girls were 13th and the boys were 15th in the AAA division. The Busco boys were second and girls sixth.
For the Columbia City boys, Zachary Pletcher was 86th (18:07.50); Devin Whiteleather 99th (18:16.20); Dylan Anspach 106th (18:19.00); Isaac Rentschler 109th (18:20.00); and Ian Meyers 129th (18:37.00).
The Columbia City girls were led by Felice Mullinax in 26th (20:42.60). Ava Sigler was 78th (22:52.10); Ava Ward 89th (23:13.00); Lindsay Taylor 98th (23:27.90); and Breanna Taylor 105th (23:45.20).
Churubusco’s boys were led by Wyatt Neiriter in second (16:35.50). Evan Palmer was ninth (17:35.00); Corre Belcher 18th (17:59.40); Elijah Smith 39th (18:47.60); and Blake Williams 69th (20:01.50).
Busco’s girls were paced by Ella Elias in 22nd (22:08.70). Jaelie Longardner was 75th (22:22.20); Marilyn Sajdak 32nd (22:37.10); Jorja DeBolt 58th (24:45.30); and Tapanga Tiffany 82nd (24:43.70).
Columbia City will be in action this Saturday at the NE8 meet at Huntington University. Churubusco will be at the NECC meet at Prairie Heights.
Girls volleyball
Columbia City splits pair of matches
Columbia City improved to 10-12 this week with a split of a pair of matches, beating NE8 foe New Haven 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 last Thursday and falling to Heritage, 18-25, 14-25, 16-25.
Columbia City was set to face DeKalb Tuesday night and East Noble Thursday night.
