Pair of Columbia City runners move on to semistate
LIGONIER – The 2022 Indiana prep cross country season will go on at least one more week for a pair of Columbia City High School runners.
Eagles Felice Mullinax and Daniel Mullett qualified for this Saturday’s New Haven Semistate at last Saturday’s West Noble Regional.
The top five teams at the regional level move on to the semistate meet. Columbia City’s girls finished seventh; the boys were eighth.
The top 10 runners not on a qualifying team earn a spot in the semistate field. Mullinax finished 20th in 20:13; Mullett was 16th in 17:03.
The New Haven Semistate is set for Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion. The girls race kicks things off at 10:30 a.m. with the boys race slated to follow at 11:15 a.m.
The top six teams and top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams will move on to the IHSAA state meet, set for Saturday, Oct. 29 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, located at the Wabash Valley Sports Center in Terre Haute.
Eagles earn postseason honors
Several Columbia City volleyball players were named to the All-NE8 team just released by the conference.
Kamryn Zent made the first team. Sydney White was named to the second team. Raegan Pratt and Jensyn Longenbaugh were both named honorable mention.
In addition, Ava Ward and Isaac Rentschler were named Academic All-State by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
Columbia City head grid coach Fox recognized by Colts
It’s been a pretty good week for Columbia City head football coach Brett Fox.
Last Friday night, Fox’s Eagles bested Norwell, 25-24 to finish the 2022 regular season 8-1 and win the NE8 conference championship.
And on Monday, Fox was honored by the Indianapolis Colts as their Indiana prep football Week 9 Coach of the Week.
The Eagles begin the IHSAA Class 4A sectional tournament this Friday night at 2-7 Wayne.
