The Columbia City High School softball team is still undefeated at 16-0 on the 2022 season after a 12-0 win over New Haven in an NE8 contest Wednesday night.
The Eagles improved to 4-0 in the NE8 with the win.
Columbia City scored three runs in the first, six in the second and three in the third.
Natalie Haselby earned the win in the circle for Columbia City. She gave up just two hits and struck out 11.
The Eagles pounded out 11 hits. Brooke Lickey was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Haselby was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Abby Pequignot was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Columbia City returns to action Monday night at East Noble in another NE8 contest. The Eagles had scheduled a nonconference game against Eastside Friday night, but it was cancelled due to inclement weather.
In other area action on Wednesday, Whitko fell to Tippecanoe Valley, 12-7 in a Three Rivers contest. The Wildcats fell to 3-9 overall (0-5 Three Rivers). Whitko is scheduled to travel to Southwood on Monday for a conference game.
Baseball
Columbia City blanks Garrett
Columbia City shut out Garrett Wednesday night, May 4, in a nonconference contest, 3-0.
Chris Bartol got the win in the mound, going the distance with six hits and a pair of strikeouts and three walks.
The Eagles got a run in the second and two in the third. Brock Dailey led the way, going 2-for-3. Sam Gladd was 1-for-3. Brady Schroeder was 1-for-4 with a run scored.
The Eagles are scheduled to host DeKalb Monday night.
In other area action, Churubusco fell to Fremont Wednesday night, 9-1 in an NECC contest. The Eagles fell to 2-11 overall (1-5 NECC).
