CC softball nips Huntington North, run-rules Warsaw
The Columbia City High School softball ream improved to 11-0 overall (2-0 NE8) late this week with a pair of wins, besting Huntington North, 6-5 Wednesday night and shutting out Warsaw on the road, 14-0 Thursday night in a contest stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Eagles rallied to defeat Huntington North with three runs in the bottom of the seventh after entering the final frame trailing 6-4. Natalie Haselby got the win in the circle, going the distance with nine Ks.
Brooke Lickey led the way for the Eagles at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Bethany Haselby got the win for Columbia City against Warsaw with eight strikeouts in just five innings of work. The Eagles collected 14 hits on the night with Abby Pequignot, Hannah Lickey, Natalie Haselby, Savanna Reed and Haley Webb all collecting two hits.
The Eagles were scheduled to travel to Northrop Friday night and also had a Saturday doubleheader set with Bishop Dwenger. They were scheduled to return to NE8 action Monday night at DeKalb.
The Eagle JV defeated Carroll, 11-0 Thursday night.
CC nine drop pair of NE8 contests
The Columbia City baseball team lost two NE8 games on the road this week, falling 4-1 at Bellmont Tuesday night and dropping a 2-1 squeaker at Huntington North Thursday night.
Adin Miller took a tough-luck loss at Huntington North Thursday night, striking out eight before Hungtington North won the conference contest in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh. Julian Osselaer went 2-for-3 for the Eagles.
Columbia City fell to 6-4 overall (0-2 NE8) with the loss.
Eagle golfers best Carroll at Autumn Ridge
Columbia City’s boys golf team edged FW Caroll Thursday night, April 28, 162-168 at Autumn Ridge. Alex Hedrick warned medalist honors with a 1-under par 35. Sean Bledsoe and Andrew Hedrick added 41s. Kam Hoag shot a 45.
The Eagles moved to 6-0 overall on the 2022 season with the meet win.
