COLUMBIA CITY —The seventh ranked Kokomo Wildkats won the regional title with a victory over the ninth ranked Columbia City Eagles on Friday, Nov 11 with a score of 42-13 in the IHSAA Class 4A state tournament.

The story of the night was the five turnovers committed by the typically protective (of the ball) Eagle offense, which had gotten away with two key turnovers in their sectional win over Leo a week ago, but couldn’t overcome them in the regional game.

