COLUMBIA CITY —The seventh ranked Kokomo Wildkats won the regional title with a victory over the ninth ranked Columbia City Eagles on Friday, Nov 11 with a score of 42-13 in the IHSAA Class 4A state tournament.
The story of the night was the five turnovers committed by the typically protective (of the ball) Eagle offense, which had gotten away with two key turnovers in their sectional win over Leo a week ago, but couldn’t overcome them in the regional game.
Kokomo won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Eagles the first offensive crack of the game. After a decent return by Stratton Fuller, the Eagles started deep in their own territory, but on their first play from scrimmage there was a fumble on the exchange. Kokomo, which had blitzed on the play, capitalized as Dre Kirby scooped up the loose ball and ran five yards for the touchdown just 27 seconds into the game for the lead. Jackson Siefert-Barnes kicked the point after to stake the visitors to an early 7-0 lead.
The onslaught continued for Kokomo as they cashed on another Eagle turnover and at the 7:38 mark of the first quarter, Wildkat quarterback Evan Barker, who had rushed for over 200 yards in the sectional final, ran it in from two yards out for the touchdown. The point after was blocked by the Eagles’ Josh Arntz and the score remained 13-0 Kokomo at the end of the first quarter.
Columbia City’s defense, which was on the field most of the game, came up big as they forced a turnover on downs stifling the Wildkats at the 35-yard line.
On the next play the Eagles turned the ball over for the third time in the game and the visitors had the ball at the Eagle 32-yard line.
Kokomo’s Junior Story got to the outside on the first play after the fumble and scooted down the sideline for the touchdown as the visitors went up 19-0. Quarterback Evan Barker ran the ball in for a two-point conversion and the score was 21-0 at the 7:38 mark of the second quarter.
Columbia City got on the scoreboard after a strong drive fueled by three receptions by Stratton Fuller and that setup a two-yard plunge by Arntz at the 9:54 mark of the second quarter to give the home team some momentum. Landon Urban added the point after, and the Eagles clawed to within 21-7.
The Kokomo offense moved efficiently down the field in the final two minutes of the half, and at the 11:51 mark they got on the scoreboard again as Barker completed a pass to John Curl, good for 25 yards and a touchdown which stifled any momentum the Eagles had gained.
The point after, by Siefert-Barnes, was good and the Wildkats would go to the locker-room with a 28-7 halftime advantage.
To start the second half, Kokomo received the kickoff and took only two minutes to find the end zone again and quarterback Barker burled his weigh in on a keeper from eight yards out to give the Wildkats a score late in the first half and early in the second half to halt any Eagle momentum.
The point after was good again by Siefert-Barnes and it was 35-7.
Then after an interception of a Columbia City pass, it took the visitors just 3:19 to hit pay dirt again as Barker kept the ball and ran up the middle into heavy traffic that resembled a rugby scrum, and somehow emerged from the mass of humanity and rumbled 37 yards for the touchdown.
The point after was good again by Siefert-Barnes to make the score 42-7, and that was the score after three quarters.
Columbia City would tally the only points of the fourth quarter 3:35 into the stanza when Ethan Sievers finished off an Eagle drive, scoring form two yards out and the touchdown.
The home team would go for two points, but Colton Pieper’s pass to Dawson Garrett fell incomplete and that would end the scoring at 42-13, securing the regional title for Kokomo who will advance and host New Prairie in the Semi-State Friday.
Meanwhile Columbia City completed a remarkable season setting a new record for number of wins in a season with their 11-2 final record, a Sectional title which was only the second in school history dating back to 1993 and their first Northeast Eight Conference title after winning two (1990 and 2010) in the now-defunct Northeast Hoosier Conference for their third in program history.
Kokomo racked up 350 yards of total offense for the game on 59 plays and Columbia City had 211 yards of total offense on 46 plays. Columbia City’s Colton Pieper completed 11 of 22 passes for 171 yards while Kokomo’s Evan Barker completed 2 of 6 passes for 36 yards.
Kokomo dominated the ground game with 314 yards on 53 carries and Columbia City’s typically stout running game was held to just 40 yards on 24 carries for the game.
Individually Josh Arntz led the Eagles rushing attack with 18 yards on 4 carries and a touchdown. Wildkat quarterback Evan Barker carried 21 times for 118 yards.
Receiving for the Eagles was led by Stratton Fuller with 9 receptions for 157 yards and Kokomo’s John Curl had 1 reception for 25 yards.
Columbia City will look forward to the 2023 season and will graduate 23 seniors from this year’s squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.