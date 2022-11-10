CCHS 2022 GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW

The 2022-23 Columbia City High School girls basketball team includes, front row, from left: Alivia Kidd, Kyndra Sheets, Tessa Tonkel, Laney Ziliak and Anisa Tonkel. Back row, from left: Mady Gawthrop, Faith Frey, Addi Baxter, Molly Baker, Sydney Moore and Torah Holler.

 David Vantress

COLUMBIA CITY – After going 20-3 last season, the upcoming 2022-23 campaign will be a bit of a retooling year for the Columbia City High School girls basketball team.

The Eagles were 20-3 in 2021-23, winning the NE8 championship. They defeated New Haven, 70-14 in the first round of the Class 4A Sectional 6 tournament before falling to Homestead, 62-51in the sectional semifinals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.