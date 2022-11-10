The 2022-23 Columbia City High School girls basketball team includes, front row, from left: Alivia Kidd, Kyndra Sheets, Tessa Tonkel, Laney Ziliak and Anisa Tonkel. Back row, from left: Mady Gawthrop, Faith Frey, Addi Baxter, Molly Baker, Sydney Moore and Torah Holler.
COLUMBIA CITY – After going 20-3 last season, the upcoming 2022-23 campaign will be a bit of a retooling year for the Columbia City High School girls basketball team.
The Eagles were 20-3 in 2021-23, winning the NE8 championship. They defeated New Haven, 70-14 in the first round of the Class 4A Sectional 6 tournament before falling to Homestead, 62-51in the sectional semifinals.
The Eagles had trouble matching up with Homestead post Ayanna Patterson, the 2022 Indiana Miss Basketball who’s now playing at UConn, according to Columbia City head coach Amy Shearer.
The Spartans won the sectional and fell to Noblesville, 61-40 in the regional semis.
Shearer enters her 13th season, all with the Eagles, in 2022-23. She’s 155-131 over that span.
Columbia City will be young in 2022-23: The Eagles have no seniors.
“We graduated five kids last year who played a lot of minutes,” Shearer said.
Brooke Lickey, Rebecca Marshall and Anna Schroeder, Danielle Dunham and Eden Freeman were the five key losses to graduation for Columbia City last season.
The Eagles are bolstered by returning players Kyndra Sheets, Tessa Tonkel, Molly Baker and Addison Baxter.
With no seniors, leadership will come from the underclassmen. “We’ve had some juniors that have stepped up and tried to take the reins,” Shearer said. “They’re becoming vocal leaders.”
“We’ll try to defend with high pressure and make it a full-court game as much as possible,” Shearer said. “Defense is our bread and butter.”
Offensively, the Eagles will have a “good balance of drivers, outside shooters and slashers,” Shearer added.
Key newcomers include Faith Frey, Madi Gawthrop, and Anisa Tonkel.
Shearer said the starting lineup came into focus after a scrimmage earlier this week and will feature Sheets, Baxter, Tessa Tonkel, Molly Baker and Frey. All except Baker are guards.
Baxter and Sheets both started last season, as did Baker. Tessa Tonkel was often the first player off the bench. Frey also saw significant playing time. Madi Gawthrop will spell Baker at the forward spot.
Sophomores Laney Ziliak and Alivia Kidd, along with Sydney Moore, will vie for playing time along with freshman Torah Holler.
The Eagles are blessed to have several dual-sport athletes: Sheets also plays girls tennis, while Baxter is a standout for the Columbia City girls soccer team.
A challenging summer featuring a number of tournaments against tough competition helped the Eagles come together, Shearer said.
“We tried to play some top-tier competition to see where we are,” Shearer said. “We wanted to get experience for our kids, but also win basketball games, to build that winning culture,” she added.
Goals for the Eagles in 2022-23 are the same as every year, Shearer said: Winning both NE8 and sectional titles.
