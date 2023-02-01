CC Maley wrestling sectionals

Columbia City 285-pound wrestler Jack Maley stands atop the awards podium after winning the Carroll Sectional title Jan. 28 at Carroll.

 David Vantress

FORT WAYNE – Whitley County will be well-represented at this weekend’s Carroll Regional wrestling tournament, the second step along the road to the IHSAA state tournament in Indianapolis on Feb. 25.

Columbia City had eight wrestlers qualify for regionals at last weekend’s Carroll Sectional. Churubusco had two wrestlers qualify, with one from Whitko.

