FORT WAYNE – Whitley County will be well-represented at this weekend’s Carroll Regional wrestling tournament, the second step along the road to the IHSAA state tournament in Indianapolis on Feb. 25.
Columbia City had eight wrestlers qualify for regionals at last weekend’s Carroll Sectional. Churubusco had two wrestlers qualify, with one from Whitko.
For Columbia City, Tanner Reed at 170 pounds (33-2) and Jack Maley at 285 (23-5) both won sectional championships.
At 106, Isaac Driver (18-10) finished third; at 120, Carter Krouse was third; at 152, Nate Miller was third; at 182, Justice Goree (19-8) was third; at 195, Nathan Hodges was fourth; and at 220, Vincent Parke was third.
For Churubusco, meanwhile, Case Krider (20-17) finished fourth at 132 pounds and Cullim Geiger (7-21) was fourth at 152.
Whitko will be sending Jonathan Courter (24-12), who finished third at 120.
The top four finishers in each weight class at the sectional tournament advanced to regionals; the top four finishers at regionals will advance to the New Haven Semistate, set for Saturday, Feb. 18 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.
This Saturday’s Carroll Regional is set to start at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.