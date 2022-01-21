AUBURN — The sectional is in the back of every swimmer’s mind, but DeKalb and Columbia City kept themselves busy battling it out in a dual meet Wednesday at the YMCA of DeKalb County.
The Eagles were weakened by illness keeping several swimmers out of the competition. Still the Eagle boys were 91-47 winners, while the Baron girls took a 91-35 victory.
DeKalb celebrated senior night in its final home meet of 2021-22.
“We’ve got a lot of sickness right now on the team,” Columbia City coach Tucker Daniel said. “We had six boys and three girls out. We swam pretty well for who could swim. I was happy with the outcome.
“We’ll prep for sectionals now and we look forward to that. Hopefully we’ll have everybody healthy by then.”
DeKalb’s girls got victories from Lilly Budde in the 500 freestyle. Layla Chautle won the 100 freestyle and Fionna Edwards took the 200 freestyle.
The Barons won the medley really with the team of Caleigh Yarian, Chautle, Budde and Arabella Rogers. DeKalb was first in the 200 freestyle relay with the team of Yarian, Paige Langschwager, Bryonna Steckley and Alexis Shipe, Yarian, Chautle, Rogers and Budde combined for victory in the 400 freestyle relay.
Grace Schaekel won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke for the Eagles, and Emma Johnson took first in the breaststroke and individual medley.
“We weren’t expecting Columbia City’s numbers to be down like they were,” Baron coach Ron Kumpfmiller said. “As I mentioned earlier in the season, we’ve remained healthy.”
Kumpfmiller was happy his seniors could have their moment.
“Caleigh Yarian was a four-year swimmer,” he said. “Whatever I put her in she swam her heart out. We were glad to have her on the team for four years. Bryonna Steckley started swimming her freshman year, and she was as good as she could be. We’re going to miss her.
“Krue Nagel, a first-year swimmer, I tell him ‘I wish I had you freshman year.’ He has the body to be a good swimmer. He did a good job.”
Competing individually for Eastside, Chloe Buss had the top time of the night in the 200 freestyle and Madison Rohm was fastest in the butterfly.
Jackson Shipman won the 200 and 500 freestyle races for Columbia City in the boys meet. Jason Hunter was first in the butterfly and the breaststroke. Samuel Varga won the individual medley and Keagan Born took the backstroke.
The Eagles took all three relays. Varga, Ian Harrold, Hunter and Dylan Anspach combined for first in the medley relay. Hunter, Shipman, Varga and Born comprised the first-place 200 freestyle relay unit, and Harrold, Anspach, Born and Shipman swam to first place in the 400 freestyle relay.
Trenton Meyer was first in the 50 freestyle for the Barons.
DeKalb girls 91, Col. City 35
200 Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Yarian, Chautle, Budde, Rogers) 2:10.74, 2. DeKalb (Perry, Langschwager, Shipe, B. Steckler) 2:26.62, 3. Columbia City (Shawver, Johnson, Schaekel, German) 2:26.76. Eastside — Millay, Buss, Rohm, Willibey) 2:36.82. 200 Freestyle: 1. Edwards (DK) 2:31.4. Eastside — Buss 2:21.17, Millay 3:27.07. 200 IM: 1. Johnson (CC) 2:28.3, 2. Budde (DK) 2:46.77. Eastside — Rohm 2:47.87, Willibey 3:25.3. 50 Freestyle: 1. Schaekel (CC) 28.45, 2. Yarian (DK) 29.0, 3. Shipe (DK) 30.18, 4. German (CC) 33.03, 5. Perry (DK) 34.34, 6. B. Steckley (DK) 34.4, 8. Niccum (DK) 40.58, 9. Shawver (CC) 45.29. Eastside — Millay 38.27.
100 Butterfly: Eastside — Rohm 1:17.32, Buss 1:21.89. 100 Freestyle: 1. Chautle (DK) 1:03.72, 2. Rogers (DK) 1:05.41, 3. Langschwager (DK) 1:10.38, 4. German (CC) 1:12.47, 5. Shawver (CC) 1:39.52. 500 Freestyle: 1. Budde (DK) 6:45.77, 2. Edwards (DK) 6:54.34. Eastside — Willibey 7:38.08.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Marian, Langschwager, B. Steckler, Stippe) 2:04.59, 2. Columbia City (German, Johnson, Shawver, Schaekel) 2:17.36. Eastside — Millay, Willibey, Buss, Rohm 2:11.4. 100 Backstroke: 1. Schaekel (CC) 1:14.42, 2. Chautle (DK) 1:15.96, 3. Shipe (DK) 1:17.89, 4. Perry (DK) 1:27.99. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Johnson (CC) 1:15.95, 2. Rogers (DK) 1:26.42, 3. Langschwager (DK) 1:34.75, 4. Niccum (DK) 1:55.44. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Yarian, Rogers, Chautle, Budde) 4:26.26, 2. DeKalb (Niccum, Perry, B. Steckler, Edwards) 5:46.01.
Col. City boys 91, DeKalb 47
200 Medley Relay: 1. Columbia City (Varga, Harrold, Hunter, D. Anspach) 1:57.64, 2. DeKalb (Gillespie, Nagel, Meyer, Dunaway) 2:10.22. 200 Freestyle: 1. Shipman (CC) 2:07.03, 2. Harrold (CC) 2:12.7, 3. Mahoney (DK) 2:31.93, 4. Yarian (DK) 2:34.04. 200 IM: 1. Varga (CC) 2:20.24, 2. Gillespie (DK) 2:33.15. 50 Freestyle: 1. Meyer (DK) 25.66, 2. D. Anspach (CC) 27.68, 3. Dunaway (DK) 29.36, 4. B. Anspach (CC) 31.39, 5. Nagel (DK) 31.84, 6. Stuckey (DK) 35.32.
100 Butterfly: 1. Hunter (CC) 59.4, 2. Varga (CC) 1:02. 100 Freestyle: 1. D. Anspach (CC) 1:01.89, 2. Born (CC) 1:06.31, 3. B. Anspach (CC) 1:10.8, 4. Dunaway (DK) 1:12.35, 5. Nagel (DK) 1:15.01, 6. Stuckey (DK) 1:25.39. 500 Freestyle: 1. Shipman (CC) 5:41.48, 2. Harrold (CC) 6:02.02, 3. Gillespie (DK) 6:17.89, Yarian (DK) 7:34.47.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Columbia City (Hunter, Shipman, Varga, Born) 1:49.95, 2. DeKalb (Mahoney, Stuckey, Nagel, Meyer) 2:01.74. 100 Backstroke: 1. Born (CC) 1:19.6, 2. Mahoney (DK) 1:23.86. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Hunter (CC) 1:11.69, 2. Meyer (DK) 1:13.49. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Columbia City (Harrold, D. Anspach, Born, Shipman) 4:10.83, 2. DeKalb (Yarian, Dunaway, Mahoney, Gillespie) 4:32.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.