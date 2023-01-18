COLUMBIA CITY – The Columbia City High School girls basketball team looks to be in the driver’s seat for the Northeast 8 title after coming from behind for a 41-39 win over Huntington North at the Birdcage Saturday night.
With the win, Columbia City improved to 17-2 overall (5-0 NE8).
Norwell is in second place at 16-3 (4-1). The Knights beat Bellmont last Saturday night, 46-43.
Against Huntington North, the Eagles traded the lead with the Vikings most of the night, then had to rally late after falling behind, 39-35 in the closing minutes. Columbia City finished with a 6-0 run, made its free throws and got a key late steal to seal the big conference win.
The two teams were tied at 25 at halftime.
The Eagles were led by Kyndra Sheets, who had 21 points, including eight in the decisive fourth quarter.
Sheets said the key to the big night was the Eagles keeping their composure.
“We believed in ourselves, and my teammates believed in me,” Sheets said.
Columbia City coach Amy Shearer said she and her team knew they were going to have their hands full.
“They (Huntington North) run that real patient slowdown offense,” Shearer said. “We talk about perseverance, being mentally tough, finding ways to win. We did that tonight.”
The Eagles travel to DeKalb Friday. They’ll wrap up the 2022-23 regular season Jan. 27 at home against New Haven.
The sectional draw takes place Jan. 22.
